"Canada Lives Because Of United States": Top Trump Quotes At Davos 2026

Trump's arrival in the Swiss Alps community of Davos was delayed after a minor electrical issue
- "The USA is the economic engine on the planet. And when America booms, the entire world booms. It's been the history."
- "Certain places in Europe are not even recognisable; I love Europe, but it is not going the right way."
- "US people are very happy about electing me; two years ago, we were a dead country, but now we are alive again."
- "We have made some great trade deals; everyone knows when US grows, you will follow."
- "We are raising taxes on foreign nations to recover damages they have caused."
- "Virtually all of the so-called experts predicted my plans to end this failed model would trigger a global recession and runaway inflation. But we have proven them wrong."
- "We never wanted anything, we never got anything. I could use force but I won't. All the US is asking for is Greenland."
- "We will build the greatest golden dome ever, on Greenland."
- "The fact is, no nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States. We're a great power, much greater than people even understand. I think they found that out two weeks ago in Venezuela."
- "It's the United States alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it. That's the reason I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States."
- "I have tremendous respect for people of Greenland and Denmark, but only US can secure Greenland."
- "I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force."
- "I stopped so many wars, including India-Pakistan war."
- "Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements."
- "Under the Biden administration, America was plagued by the nightmare of stagflation. But now, after just one year of my policies, we are witnessing the exact opposite -- virtually no inflation and extraordinarily high economic growth."
- "I'm dealing with President Putin, and he wants to make a deal, I believe. I'm dealing with President Zelensky, and I think he wants to make a deal. I'm meeting him today."
