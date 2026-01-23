"When States Compete, India Wins": Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh To NDTV

Showcasing Andhra Pradesh's success under the Chandrababu Naidu government, IT minister Nara Lokesh has said 25% of all investments in India are flowing to the state, and underlined that this is just the beginning.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV's CEO and Editor-In-Chief Rahul Kanwal on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Friday, Lokesh said states competing for investment is a good thing, because it keeps everyone sharp. "When states compete, India wins," he asserted.

"In the past 18 months, Andhra Pradesh has made substantive progress... Our focus is on execution and 25% of investments in India are now coming to the state. I believe this is just the beginning... Companies that choose speed choose Andhra Pradesh, and we are here to deliver on a promise," the TDP leader said.

The big talking point when it comes to Andhra Pradesh has been Google's planned $15-billion investment to build an AI data centre hub in Visakhapatnam. When the minister was asked about some states claiming that Andhra is giving too many incentives, like cheap land and electricity, to attract companies, he said it is not hurting his state, but helping it.

"Land is an asset that the state has. We have to leverage it. We have a clear policy where Fortune 500 companies will be given land at 99 paise... That's the way I attract investments to my state. It does not create any additional debt burden... We are giving a subsidy which is equivalent to that of any other state. Companies are choosing us because of the speed at which we are able to close things... These things help us negotiate," he explained, adding that states that cannot compete are complaining.

On his father and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's plan to have a 'Quantum Valley' in Amaravati, on the lines of the Silicon Valley, Lokesh said the TDP chief has always been known as a visionary.

"He is looking at frontier technologies and he is betting on quantum as one of the frontier technologies that can lead India to the next level. So we are working with IBM, with TCS to bring the first quantum computer to Amaravati. And we are not stopping at that. We are building the entire ecosystem - from creating a curriculum to skill upgradation," he said.

"Currently, 7% of the global IT workforce comes from the two Telugu-speaking states (Andhra and Telangana). So that is our strategic advantage, and we are leveraging it," he added, reminding critics that Naidu was also criticised when he had said in the 90s that IT was the future.

Advantages, Competition

Lokesh maintained that his state has the edge in attracting investments because of Naidu's track record in developing undivided Andhra Pradesh as one of the main IT hubs in the country. The alignment with the Centre, as part of the NDA, he said, helps Andhra "move the needle" on policies and deliver what companies need at pace.

Asked which state he thought of as his main competitor, Lokesh said each one has its own strengths.

"I believe every state is my competitor. I think this is very good. This makes me sharp, my team sharp. And we are very focused on delivery. When states compete, India wins... We have to compete, but I think we can also learn from each other," he emphasised.