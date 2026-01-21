Advertisement
Chandrababu Naidu Proposes Israeli Industrial Park In Andhra At Davos

In addition to this proposal, Naidu also deliberated with the Israeli delegation on opportunities in defence, aerospace and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) ecosystems.

Read Time: 2 mins
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday proposed establishing an Israeli industrial park in the state during a meeting with the country's representatives and diplomats at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

In the meeting with Nir Barkat, Minister for Economy and Industry, Israel, Roey Fisher, trade commissioner and Shir Slutzky, head of the Israel Economy and Trade Mission to Switzerland, the Chief Minister proposed that the industrial park could anchor Israeli firms.

"I also proposed establishing an Israel Industrial Park in Andhra Pradesh to anchor Israeli firms, hosting med-tech, aero-defence, and clean-tech companies for local manufacturing," said Naidu in a post on X.

In addition to this proposal, Naidu also deliberated with the Israeli delegation on opportunities in defence, aerospace and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) ecosystems.

Likewise, they discussed opportunities in desalination and groundwater quality improvement, semiconductor and quantum leadership, medicine, education, and cybersecurity.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, World Economic Forum (WEF)
NDTV News
