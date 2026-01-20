Advertisement

"Some Call It Mother Of All Deals": EU Chief On India Trade Deal At Davos

"We are on the cusp of a historic trade agreement. Some call it the mother of all deals. One that would create a market of 2 billion people, accounting for almost a quarter of global GDP," she said in a section of her speech

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Some Call It Mother Of All Deals": EU Chief On India Trade Deal At Davos
Von der Leyen is expected to visit India early next week.

The European Union is on the verge of concluding a free trade agreement with India, although work remains to get it over the line, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

"There is still work to do. But we are on the cusp of a historic trade agreement. Some call it the mother of all deals. One that would create a market of 2 billion people, accounting for almost a quarter of global GDP," she said in a section of her speech on EU efforts to diversify its trade.

Von der Leyen is expected to visit India early next week.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Ursula Von Der Leyen, European Union (EU), EU India Trade
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com