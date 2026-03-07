Tale Of Two Protests: How Balen Shah Trumped In Nepal, But Bangladesh's Students' Party Failed
The protests in Bangladesh and Nepal, countries that are separated by the narrow Siliguri corridor, had the same goal - replacing the existing system.
What's Trump's Endgame In Iran? His Statements Suggest Even He Doesn't Know
The US-Israel campaign began with coordinated strikes in Tehran and the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the first day.
Opinion | Can A Gen Z-Influencer-Rapper PM Really 'Change' Nepal?
Observers say it's high time the former mayor evolved and grew, as well as became more mature, diplomatic and friendly with journalists, opponents and, most importantly, friendly neighbours like India and China.
AI That Edits Your Photos Now Drops Bombs From Sky, And Iran Paid The Price
The entry of AI in warfare has changed how we assess battlefields. What took hours to take a shot at has become a second's job.
China's Quiet Military Aid To Iran - And Why Beijing Won't Admit It
China officially refrains from highlighting any military partnership with Iran, referring to itself as a "responsible major power". Even so, joint drills, its alleged support to Houthis, and a growing defence footprint tell a more complex story.
Opinion | Iran And The Actual Questions India Should Be Asking About IRIS Dena Storm
The Iranian ship was our invitee, took part in our Fleet Review, and its personnel paraded before our President. As hosts, this put some moral burden on us to express our regrets at the tragedy that befell those who were earlier our guests.
Hitting A Bullet With A Bullet: No Such Thing As Ballistic Missile Shield
The most effective ballistic missile defence remains what it has always been: not letting the missile launch in the first place
When Death Strikes 900 Times In 12 Hours: Palantir's AI Play In Iran
The Maven Smart System - Palantir's ML/AI real-time battlefield analysis beast - crunched through satellite imagery, drone footage, intercepted enemy comms, and 150+ other feeds to spit 1,000+ strike options for the US military on Day 1.
For Ayatollah Khamenei, Death Came In Form Of A Blue Sparrow From Space
The 86-year-old supreme leader, who had spent much of the previous weeks sheltering deep underground amid fears of Israeli strikes, had surfaced to attend a high-level meeting. Within hours, he would be dead.
Opinion | How Pakistan Became World's Only Muslim Nuclear-Powered Nation - Secretly
Trump is bombing Iran now for allegedly building nuclear weapons. But America had once let Pakistan illegally develop an N-bomb right under its nose. This is the scandalous story of 'Project 706'...
Opinion | Will The Iran War Force Pakistan To Pick 'Sides'?
Given its economic dependence on Gulf countries and strategic leanings toward the US, Pakistan will aim to contain any overt anti-American positioning in public protest or state rhetoric.
