Tale Of Two Protests: How Balen Shah Trumped In Nepal, But Bangladesh's Students' Party Failed

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is heading towards a sweeping victory in Nepal's first general elections since the violent Gen Z protests, shattering the dominance of established political parties.

The result is exactly the opposite of what happened in Bangladesh, where, despite a student-led revolution toppling the incumbent government, the principal opposition party formed the previous regime returned to power in the elections that followed. The newly formed student-led' party, the National Citizen Party, failed to make an impact.



Similar Goals, Different Outcomes



The protests in Bangladesh and Nepal, countries that are separated by the narrow Siliguri corridor, had the same goal - replacing the existing system.

While the uprising in Bangladesh was set in motion by forces like the Jamaat-backed Chhatra Shibir, with a more politically stated goal of removing the incumbent from power, the one in Nepal was more organic, with a focus on overthrowing the system. This allowed leaders like Balen Shah, 35, to emerge as genuine alternatives to the existing political parties.

The students' movement in Bangladesh, on the other hand, could not create a leader who was acceptable to the people of the country. The movement was more focused on removing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and could not offer an alternative to the people.



The Tarique Rahman Factor



With the toppling of the Hasina government in Bangladesh, former prime minister Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman emerged as the only credible alternative, even though he was a product of the existing political system. Having been in political exile and out of the country for 17 years, Tarique Rahman offered fresh ideas, a new approach and, more importantly, a clear vision of Bangladesh's future.

Rahman's "I have a plan" speech set the ball rolling for his party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), to talk about what it intended to do for citizens.

This approach worked, making him appear to be a more pragmatic choice than the students' groups who had joined forces with the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, a fringe player in electoral politics. Rahman's inclusive politics and outreach to minorities also played a role in his popularity.



Balen's Popularity



Balendra Shah emerged as a frontrunner for the prime minister's post after Gen Z protests rocked Nepal in September last year, triggered by a social media ban that was later rolled back.

Shah originally became famous as a rapper under the name "Balen", and his music, which critiqued social ills and political corruption, resonated with the youth of the country. He went on to become the Mayor of Kathmandu and when he was asked during the protests whether he would take up the post of prime minister, he refused.

In contrast, student leaders in Bangladesh were embroiled in several controversies soon after the overthrow of the Hasina regime and some also took up positions in the interim government. To many people, they were seen as pursuing power rather than change.

The alliance of the students' party, the NCP, with the Jamaat-e-Islami, known for its anti-minority stance, also alienated many. Balen Shah, on the other hand, was seen as running a campaign that embraced minorities, especially Madhesis, making him appear more inclusive.



Political Experience



Shah's term as the Kathmandu Mayor also helped him, especially since he focused on issues that affected ordinary people, including improving traffic management, clearing encroachments on public land, and resolving long-standing garbage disposal problems.

During his campaign, the 35-year-old drew large crowds and was seen as an undeclared leader of young voters. He also helped form the interim government, with former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as its head, to oversee the vote.

The student leaders in Bangladesh, on the other hand, harmed their image of fighting for a new system by tying up with the Jamaat, which was an established political force. This also gave people the impression that they were willing to sacrifice the aspirations of students to ensure the victory of the party's leaders.