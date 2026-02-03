Decoding India's EU, US Trade Deals And A Likely $150 Billion Boost
India announced two mega trade deals - one with the European Union and another with the United States - in the space of a week.
Back-to-back trade agreements with the European Union and the United States - one hailed as the "mother of all trade deals" and the other to slash tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent - are widely expected to boost the economy, adding a potential US$150 billion in exports over a decade.
The agreements will drop tariffs and ease market barriers, while also turbocharging India's manufacturing sector, including the labour-intensive textile space that will likely benefit from lower tariffs than that on rivals like Bangladesh and Vietnam, though implementation timelines could limit gains.
Pending ratification by the European Parliament and signing of accords by the Indian and American sides, the agreements are also expected to reduce some trade frictions, while also underlines continued, albeit uneven, economic cooperation. Simultaneously they negate the risk of India being sidelined in global trade blocs, particularly in the face of geopolitcal challenges and US-China tension.
The India-US trade deal
The headline figure here is 18 per cent, i.e., the reduced tariff on Indian imports.
Indian goods paid the highest duties in the world after Trump imposed a 50 per cent tax that included a 25 per cent 'penalty' over the purchase of Russian oil. That 'penalty' is to be scrapped.
The tariffs affected multiple sectors, including steel, textiles, and pharmaceuticals.
Steel shipments to the US, for example, plummeted 40 per cent after the tariffs.
The sector could recover at least US$2 billion in reduced expenses and restored export margins, which should mean higher revenues and more profits, although this is not assured.
The pharma industry is another potential big gainer.
India is the world's largest exporter of cheap generic drugs that are critical in markets like the US, where branded medications are often prohibitively expensive for lower classes. Generic drug makers faced tariffs up to 26 per cent. Once these are dropped export potential could rise by US$10 billion.
The seafood industry is another that can expect gains as exports to the US - down 20 per cent, by some estimates, on the back of effective tariffs of nearly 60 per cent , which included dumping duties - rebound. This is a big one for India, valued at over US$850 million even after the downturn.
NDTV Explains | How US Deal Gives India Advantage Over China, Pakistan
There is significant room for growth; as US seafood exports waned, those to China, the EU, and other markets increased by an estimated 16 per cent to US$4.87 billion in April-October 2025.
Overall, the lifting of restrictions is expected to not only return trade to pre-tariff levels but also boost that value, up from US$188 billion in FY23 to over US$300 billion-mark in the near term.
There is still much that is unclear - and that lack of clarity has left the opposition fuming - about this deal, including the start date for the new rates and the deadline to stop buying Russian oil.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, though, 'thanked' his 'dear friend President Trump'.
The deal, Trump also claimed, includes a 'commitment' by India to buy over US$500 billion in American energy, tech, coal, and agricultural products, though, again, there is no clarity.
And the India-EU deal
On January 27, 24 hours after India celebrated its 77th Republic Day, European leaders sat down with the Prime Minister in Delhi to sign off on a long-stalled free trade agreement.
Today is a day that will be remembered forever, marked indelibly in our shared history.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 27, 2026
European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and I are delighted to announce the conclusion of the historic India-EU Free Trade Agreement.… pic.twitter.com/yaSlPm2b2L
Two decades in the making, the India-EU trade deal is expected to boost bilateral trade by 41 to 65 per cent, a study by the Germany-based Kiel Institute for World Economy said last week, though this is assuming hassle-free enforcement of the FTA at a time of rising global trade fragmentation.
NDTV Explains | Tariffs To Market Access: How India-EU Deal Will Help Exports
And the headline figure here is zero, as in Brussels will levy zero tax on 99.5 per cent of Indian exports - including leather goods and jewellery over seven years, with some estimating it could unlock US$75 billion in exports and doubling bilateral trade to US$272 billion by 2032.
NDTV Explains | In India-EU Trade Pact, $572 Billion Boost To Pharma, MedTech
Other highlights for India include cheaper access to European car manufacturers.
Delhi agreed to slash tariffs from 110 per cent to just 10 per cent, albeit over a five-year period to protect domestic manufacturers. India also slashed tariffs on alcoholic beverages like wines from 150 per cent to 75 per cent, with immediate effect, and an assurance to lower it eventually to 20 per cent.
Tariffs on spirits will be lowered to 40 per cent, the EU said, which separately, aslo agreed financial support of US$590 million over the next two years to help India in cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
India-EU trade stood at US$136.5 billion in the fiscal year through March 2025, compared to US$132 billion of trade between India and the US, and $128 billion between India and China.
-
Opinion | Budget 2026: Is 'Invisible Kerala' Paying The Price For Being 'Unaligned'?
What Kerala needs is not just sympathy or slogans. We need an alternative that commands respect in Delhi and delivers development in Kerala. Right now, we have neither.
-
21-Year Tax Holiday, Rs 2,000 Crore Safe Harbour: India's Data Centre Bet
Data centres are infamously capital resources-hungry and require massive amounts of electricity (to run the computers), water (to cool servers), and land (on which to build).
-
Blog | "Hamberder" To "Furniture Of Children", Trump And His 'Unpresidented' English
Time and again, Donald Trump has proven that he possesses the best words. They just aren't always the ones in the dictionary.
-
Opinion | Union Budget 2026-27: Don't Look For Fireworks Here. Continuity Is The Goal
The latest Budget needs to be read as a statement of macroeconomic restraint under external stress. Its defining feature is calibration.
-
Opinion | In Trump's World, Wikipedia's Lesson On Collaboration
Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales's life's work rests on a proposition that feels almost subversive in 2026: that most people, given the right framework, want to collaborate in good faith.
-
Opinion | Iran Requires a Regime Change, Just Not The Kind America Wants
Trump's dreams of effecting a regime change in Iran need to be considered along two factors related to the power structures within Iran, both of which US seems indifferent to.
-
Opinion | Beyond Ajit Pawar: What Happens To Sharad Pawar's 'Succession' Plan Now?
If Pawar fails to produce one last rabbit from his hat to revive his party after the massive loss of Ajit Pawar, the BJP juggernaut is bound to move in to occupy spaces vacated by the NCP.
-
Opinion | Ajit Pawar: The Politician Who Didn't Pretend
Ajit Pawar bent over backwards to be in power; when there, he commandeered it to work for the public while helping his party, of course.
-
NDTV Exclusive: The Hunters Of Lyman - Inside Ukraine's Deadliest Drone Unit
In an exhaustive interview with NDTV, drone pilots and operators from Ukraine's Signum Batallion go into details about drone warfare and what happens on the frontlines.
-
Ten Minutes From Kanpur, The Plane Crash That Killed Madhavrao Scindia
On September 30, 2001, the Congress lost one of its brightest leaders, Madhavrao Scindia, in a plane crash 10 minutes from Kanpur
-
News Updates
-
Featured
-
More Links
-
Follow Us On