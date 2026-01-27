"We Delivered The Mother Of All Deals": India-EU Trade Pact Finally Sealed

The India-EU free trade agreement – which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called "the mother of all trade deals" – has been sealed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday afternoon European Council President Antonio Costa and the PM signed a declaration to that effect.

In a post-signing statement on X the PM said two of the world's biggest democratic trading blocs – with trade valued at 180 billion Euros – had "sealed the biggest FTA in our history". The PM said, "We have taken a lot of decisions that will help people… the India-EU trade deal is a blueprint for mutual growth."

He also noted an estimated eight lakh Indians living in the EU will benefit greatly.

"Today, India has concluded the largest Free Trade Agreement in its history. Today is January 27 and it is a happy coincidence that, on this day, India is signing this FTA with 27 countries of the European Union. This is not just a trade agreement... it is a new blueprint for shared prosperity," the PM said.

"The cooperation between India and the EU is a partnership for the global good."

आज भारत ने अपने इतिहास का अब तक का सबसे बड़ा Free Trade Agreement संपन्न किया है।



आज 27 तारीख है और ये सुखद संयोग है कि आज ही के दिन, European Union के 27 देशों के साथ भारत ये FTA कर रहा है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 27, 2026

Costa said India and the EU "stand together as strategic and reliable partners… and we are taking our partnership to the next level, to shape a resilient global order that enables peace and stability".

"India is the fastest growing economy and today's FTA is of historic importance (for Europe)," he said, noting it creates an overall market of just under two billion people. Costa, however, also outlined the EU's future hopes from this partnership, including a focus on green energy.

Today marks a historic moment as we open a new chapter in EU-India relations - on trade, security, and people-to-people ties.



Our Summit sends a clear message: in a reshaping global order, the EU and India stand together as strategic, reliable partners. https://t.co/Dvn3yggfHn — António Costa (@eucopresident) January 27, 2026

"Dear PM, we can count on you for creating conditions for peace, dialogue and together we must show leadership on global issues," he said, calling for greater cooperation in areas such as combating climate change and the transition from fossil fuels to green and renewable energy.

Costa, who also holds an Overseas Citizen of India card, declared himself "proud" of his Indian roots and said the India-EU trade deal reflects the "shared vision of India and Europe".

And von der Leyen, who joined Costa as the chief guest for Republic Day celebrations in Delhi, spoke again about India's growth being needed for a more secure world. "India has risen and Europe is truly glad about it," she said, "When India succeeds, world is more secure and we all benefit."

Europe and India are making history today.



We have concluded the mother of all deals.



We have created a free trade zone of two billion people, with both sides set to benefit.



This is only the beginning.



We will grow our strategic relationship to be even stronger. pic.twitter.com/C7L1kQQEtr — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 27, 2026

"We did it... we delivered the ‘mother of all deals'. It is a tale of two giants," she said.

Earlier the PM called the FTA, which he noted is around 25 per cent of global GDP, a 'remarkable example of cooperation between the world's two largest economies' and emphasised the positive outcome for several domestic sectors, including textiles, gems and jewellery, and leather goods.

The accord reached this morning marked a major breakthrough in talks that had dragged on for nearly two decades; negotiations were first launched in 2007 and dropped in 2016 over a till-then unresolved roadblock – primarily over access to India's agricultural and dairy goods market – halted progress.

Talks were resumed in 2022 – amid concerns over global supply chains being affected by the post-COVID era and Russia's war on Ukraine – and accelerated last year as Donald Trump's tariffs hit.

The FTA will lower tariffs on most consumer and industrial goods traded between India and EU members, although it is expected to exclude some agricultural products. In exchange, the EU will also get enhanced market access for its automobile exports, subject to a cap.