Anthropic Opens 13 AI Infrastructure Jobs Across Australia, Japan

Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic is hiring in the Asia-Pacific region as it works to increase its AI computing capacity to meet rapidly growing demand for its products.



The company is currently recruiting for 13 positions in its compute division, the team responsible for building, operating and managing AI data centres. According to job listings reviewed by CNBC, eight of these roles are based in Australia and Japan.



Anthropic is currently valued at $965 billion, making it one of the world's most valuable AI companies. Its annual revenue reached a run rate of $47 billion in May, compared to $9 billion at the end of 2025. However, the increasing demand has put pressure on Anthropic's computer systems and data centres.



Anthropic is building more AI data centres in the Asia-Pacific region because it needs more computing power to handle the demand.



In Japan, Anthropic is looking for a person who can find places and make deals to build new data centres, and data center electrical engineer.



In Australia, the company wants six engineers and operators who will help build, run and maintain AI data centres. Earlier this year, it also advertised a job to find suitable locations for future data centres in Australia.



David Wroe, head of AI and Security Program at think tank the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, told CNBC that Australia is an attractive location for AI data centres because it has plenty of land, strong renewable energy resources, and a stable political and legal environment.



"The country also has distance from military threats, which have proved such a vulnerability for the Gulf states," he added. According to Wroe, Australia's membership in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance with the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand also makes it a trusted location for AI companies.



However, Wroe said Australia's copyright laws remain the biggest hurdle for AI companies. He warned that companies could face lawsuits if they use copyrighted content to train AI models without permission.



Japan is also becoming a preferred location for AI data centres because of its stable government, reliable electricity supply and strong government support for AI development. Several major technology companies, including Microsoft and GMI Cloud, have also announced major investments in Japan.



"Securing power is becoming more challenging than securing land, financing or permits," said Wood Mackenzie principal analyst Xiaonan Feng.



Anthropic is not expanding only in Asia. It has also signed deals to build more AI data centres in the US and hired people to secure more computing power in Europe.