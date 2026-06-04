SpaceX IPO: Company Launches Website For Retail Investors; Says Share Price would Be…

Ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), Elon Musk's SpaceX has launched a website for retail investors. The rocket maker put up its prospectus, investor Q&A, and roadshow presentation for review on spacexipo.com.





SpaceX's roadshow for investors starts today, June 4.





"We are building the systems and technologies necessary to provide global connectivity on Earth and beyond, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars," the company's new website stated.





The Elon Musk-led firm confirmed that the final price of the stock will be revealed on June 11 and trading will start on June 12.





In a post on X, SpaceX confirmed that retail investors will pay the same price as institutional investors.







The rocket maker aims to raise at least $75 billion from its public issue. The company is targeting a market valuation of $1.75 trillion.





There are 550 million shares available in the SpaceX IPO, which have an expected price of $135 per equity.





The public issue comprises 4.2% of SpaceX's shares, with the remaining 95.8% with Elon Musk and other existing investors.





The company has authorised the underwriters to sell additional stock if needed, as per its prospectus, which could bring the expected earnings to $85.7 billion.





The stock on offer to participants is Class A stock, which gives investors a single vote per equity.





Elon Musk owns a special class of shares in the company that give him 82% of the voting power.





SpaceX has stated it would direct the proceeds from the public issue to expand its AI infrastructure.





The money would also be used for developing space launch vehicles as well as building the firm's Starlink satellite internet constellation. SpaceX has pointed out AI as its largest addressable market, but needs vast investment to direct its push into the sector, Forbes reported.





Within six months, SpaceX also has to use a portion of the IPO proceeds to pay back a $20 billion bridge loan extended by the lead banks on the public issue in March. The loan was used to refinance debt inherited from X and xAI, Musk's social media and AI businesses.