Video: This Hidden Kerala Spot Has A Natural Water Slide And It's Completely Free

If you are looking for a place to enjoy water activities without spending money on expensive water parks, there is a hidden gem in Kerala worth adding to your travel list. A video of tourists enjoying a natural water attraction in Kerala has caught attention on Instagram. The video shows people floating in a river canal, enjoying the cool water and making the most of a natural water slide at TK Colony in Nilambur, Malappuram.

Unlike regular water parks, this place does not have artificial pools, slides or expensive entry tickets. Instead, you can enjoy a natural water slide, a check dam and a canal where you can float in cool water for hours for free.

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How To Reach TK Colony, Nilambur

It is located away from popular tourist spots and is still not much known to people outside the local area. You get to experience water activities surrounded by greenery, without paying an entry fee.

TK Colony is located in Nilambur, in Kerala's Malappuram district. It is around 320 km from Bengaluru. You can travel by road and continue towards TK Colony from Nilambur town.

The nearest airport is Calicut International Airport, around 45 km away. Nilambur also has its own railway station.

What Else Can You Explore In Nilambur?

Nilambur is popularly known as the 'Land of Teak'. The weather and soil conditions in this region are suitable for growing teak trees.

One of the main attractions here is the Nilambur Teak Museum. It is a good place to learn about the history of teak wood, how it is used and why forests need to be protected.

Visitors can also explore Conolly's Plot, one of the oldest teak plantations in the region. Another attraction is the famous Kannimara Teak Tree, known for its huge size and age. You can also visit the hanging bridge near the Chaliyar River.

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Best Time To Visit Nilambur

Nilambur is located near the Nilgiri hills, which are part of the Western Ghats. The town is also situated along the Chaliyar River.

The best time to visit Nilambur is between December and February. During these months, the weather is usually cool and pleasant.