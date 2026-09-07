Video: Japanese Ambassador Takes 3 Ganga Dips During Janmashtami, Calls It 'Unforgettable'

Japanese Ambassador to India Ono Keiichi spent the Janmashtami weekend in Rishikesh and shared a memorable glimpse of his spiritual experience on the banks of the Ganges. In a social media post, Ono Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan, shared photos and videos of himself taking a dip in the holy river. And he did not do it just once. The Ambassador revealed that he immersed himself fully in the Ganges three times.

"Finally, a full dip in the Ganges in Rishikesh, three times!," he wrote.

Japanese Envoy On His Ganga Dip In Rishikesh

The post showed different moments from his visit. In one clip, he could be seen lighting a diya. Other pictures showed him smiling while standing in the waters of the Ganges and praying with his hands joined.

Reflecting on the experience, the Japanese ambassador said the Janmashtami weekend made the moment even more special. Surrounded by people following faith and traditions that have continued for centuries, he said he felt a profound spiritual connection.

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He also described the experience as one filled with "awe, humility, and gratitude." "A truly unforgettable moment," he wrote.

Internet Can't Stop Praising Him

His post quickly received warm reactions online, with many Indians appreciating the ambassador's enthusiasm and respect for Indian traditions. One person jokingly suggested that his Rishikesh experience was not complete yet. "Enjoy your vacation, Ambassador. Don't forget to have a Himalayan cup of chai, served by some local," the comment read.

Another user simply called the experience heartwarming and wrote, "It definitely is a positive experience."

Rishikesh is also known for adventure activities, and one commenter had another suggestion for the Ambassador. "Please try the rafting near Rishikesh, the boatman will let you hold a rope and get in the river ... fresh, clean, fun," the person wrote.

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His decision to take three full dips also caught the attention of one user, who commented in Japanese, "Wow! It takes guts to go in three times. Did you get a feel for the traditional festival atmosphere too?"

Several people also spoke about the larger cultural connection between India and Japan. "So very happy to see this. Hopefully you go back and remain a lifelong cultural and goodwill ambassador of India in Japan," one person commented.

Another user wrote about the cultural similarities they see between India and Japan and said both cultures believe in the sun, the moon, rivers, wind, and, most importantly, Mother Earth. "Lovely to see you post this," the user added.