New Expressway May Cut Lucknow-Purvanchal Travel Time To Just 25-30 Minutes

Road connectivity can make a major difference to travel time between two regions. The proposed Lucknow Link Expressway is expected to improve connectivity between western Uttar Pradesh and the Purvanchal region while offering commuters a faster alternative to the existing route.

At present, vehicles travelling from the Agra-Lucknow Expressway towards the Purvanchal Expressway have to pass through parts of Lucknow city, where traffic congestion can stretch the journey to around 1.5 to two hours. The new link is expected to ease this bottleneck and cut travel time between the two major expressway corridors to around 25-30 minutes.

The new expressway will span nearly 51 km and feature six lanes. The greenfield project is being developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 4,775 crore, as per a report in ABP Live.

Faster Access To Purvanchal

The route is expected to provide direct connectivity with several major corridors, including the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway and Yamuna Expressway.

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Once operational, the new link is expected to allow vehicles travelling from Delhi-Noida, Agra and Mathura to head towards the Purvanchal region without having to enter Lucknow city. This could help reduce congestion within the city and make the journey between the major expressway corridors faster.

Relief For City Traffic

Heavy vehicles are likely to benefit the most from the new route. Thousands of trucks that currently travel through Lucknow each day could use the expressway instead. The diversion of heavy traffic could also help reduce the pressure on Lucknow's roads and contribute to lower pollution levels in the city.

The route is also expected to create a direct route for traffic coming from Delhi and Noida via the Yamuna Expressway and Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Once connected to the Purvanchal Expressway, the route will offer smoother access to destinations such as Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.

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The improved expressway network could also make journeys towards Gorakhpur and the Nepal border more convenient by providing a faster and more direct route from western parts of Uttar Pradesh.