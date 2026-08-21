Bihar's New Six-Lane Expressway Could Cut An 8-Hour Drive To Just 4 Hours

Bihar has approved an in-principle proposal for a 336-km, six-lane, fully access-controlled Greenfield Expressway connecting Buxar and Bhagalpur. The project is being developed through the Bihar State Road Development Corporation Limited (BSRDCL) under a PPP, DBFOT-Toll model. The estimated project cost is around Rs 3,700 crore.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced the approval in a post on X, describing it as a major step towards improving road connectivity in the state.

The Cabinet has approved the proposal put forward by the Road Construction Department. BSRDCL has been authorised to appoint a DPR consultant and transaction advisor for the project. It has also been allowed to develop large stretches of land along the proposed corridor for economic use.

The Expressway Will Connect Major Parts Of The Region

Once built and functional, the corridor will run between Buxar and Bhagalpur. It is expected to pass through several important parts of Bihar. It will impact connectivity between areas like Buxar, Arwal, Jehanabad, Nalanda, Patna, Mokama area, Jamui, Munger, and Bhagalpur.

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Travel Time Is The Biggest Perk For Travellers

One of the biggest benefits for travellers will be a huge cut in travel time. The journey between Buxar and Bhagalpur takes around 8 hours right now. But once the new expressway is completed, travellers will reach their destination in just 4 hours. The six-lane corridor is also going to be fully access-controlled, making the journey even more convenient.

Apart from that, the government expects that the corridor will boost economic activity, since BSRDCL has been given permission to develop land along the route for commercial purposes.

The expressway is also important beyond Bihar. Near the UP-Bihar border, the Buxar link of the Ghazipur-Ballia-Manjhi Ghat expressway will be connected to the proposed Buxar-Bhagalpur corridor.

From there, travellers can access major expressway networks leading towards Delhi-NCR, including the Purvanchal Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, and Yamuna Expressway.

There are also plans to connect the corridor with Uttar Pradesh's Ganga Expressway through the proposed Prayagraj-Varanasi-Ballia Link Corridor.

Since it is planned as a toll-based project, travellers using the expressway can expect toll charges once the road becomes operational.