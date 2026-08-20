Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Into Bhangra On Berlin Streets, Visits Famous Tourist Spots

Diljit Dosanjh has brought his trademark energy to Berlin as he gears up to kick off the European leg of his Aura World Tour. Ahead of the concert, the singer-actor gave fans an entertaining glimpse of his Berlin diaries.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Diljit was seen breaking into bhangra on the streets of the German capital. He was spotted dancing in front of the famous Berlin Cathedral, climbing to the top of the historic Victoria Column, and meeting fans on the street as well as taking selfies with them.

Take a look at the video:

If you too are planning a trip to Berlin, here's a complete travel guide of the German capital:

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Berlin is a city where history, creativity, and modern culture come together in unforgettable ways. From the iconic Brandenburg Gate and remnants of the Berlin Wall to vibrant neighborhoods, world-class museums, and a thriving food scene, the German capital offers something for every traveller.

Best Time To Visit

The best time to visit Berlin is from May to September, when the temperature stays between 20°C and 25°C.

Top Historic and Cultural Sights

Brandenburg Gate

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This famous 18th-century neoclassical monument in Berlin was inspired by the Propylaea in Athens. The landmark features twelve columns forming five passageways and is crowned by the Quadriga, a chariot statue of the goddess of victory.

Reichstag

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This historic building in the city serves as the meeting place for the Bundestag, the country's modern federal parliament.

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Checkpoint Charlie

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It was the most famous border crossing between East Berlin and West Berlin during the Cold War. It served as the primary gateway for Allied personnel, diplomats, and foreign visitors to pass between the American and Soviet sectors.

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This is Germany's official central site remembering the city's division and the people who died trying to escape. It stretches 1.4 kilometers along historic Bernauer Strasse.

Berlin Cathedral

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Built between 1894 and 1905, this monumental Neo-Renaissance and Baroque Revival masterpiece features a grand green-domed roof and the historic Hohenzollern Crypt.

Topography of Terror

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This indoor-outdoor history museum sits on the exact site where the main groups of Nazi terror, including the Gestapo, the SS, and the Reich Security Main Office, planned and ran their crimes from 1933 to 1945.

Museum Island

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This famous UNESCO World Heritage Site sits on the Spree River and holds five world-class historical buildings, including the Altes Museum, Neues Museum, Alte Nationalgalerie, Bode-Museum, and Pergamon Museum.