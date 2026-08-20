US Ambassador Sergio Gor Visits Srinagar: From Dal Lake To Pari Mahal, Things To Do

Srinagar has found itself in the spotlight once again. The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir is currently hosting United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who arrived in the city on Wednesday as part of a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

During his visit, Gor met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Speaking after the meeting, he spoke about his first trip to Kashmir and praised the region's beauty.

"Kashmir is an important part of India. I am visiting the place for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place," Gor said. The visit is also significant as it marks the first trip to Kashmir by the top US diplomat, who also serves as President Trump's Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, since last year.

While Gor's visit has brought Srinagar into the news, the city has always been a popular stop for travellers heading to Kashmir.

Set around Dal Lake and surrounded by mountains, Srinagar offers a mix of lakes, gardens, old landmarks and local experiences. If you are planning a trip here, these are some places and experiences to add to your list.

Things To Do In Srinagar

Take A Shikara Ride On Dal Lake

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Start with Dal Lake, one of Srinagar's best-known attractions. A shikara ride lets you see the city from the water while passing houseboats, floating gardens and local markets. You can keep it slow and simply enjoy the views. An early morning ride is also a nice way to see the lake before it gets busy.

Explore The Mughal Gardens

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Srinagar's Mughal gardens are a must if you want to see another side of the city. Nishat Bagh, Shalimar Bagh and Chashma Shahi are known for their terraces, fountains and mountain views. Nishat Bagh is particularly popular for its location near Dal Lake. Keep a few hours aside to explore these gardens without rushing.

Head To Pari Mahal

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Located on the Zabarwan hills, Pari Mahal is a good stop for both history and views. The old terraced structure overlooks Srinagar and Dal Lake. It is especially nice around sunset, when you can see the city spread out below. You can easily club a visit here with Chashma Shahi.

Visit Shankaracharya Temple

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For a different view of Srinagar, make your way to Shankaracharya Hill. The temple sits on top of the hill and requires a climb up a long flight of steps. Once there, you get wide views of Dal Lake and the city. It is one of the places to visit if you want to see Srinagar from above.

Spend Time At

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If Dal Lake feels too busy, head to Nigeen Lake for a quieter experience. The lake is surrounded by greenery and mountains and is also known for its houseboats. You can take a shikara ride here or simply spend some time by the water. It is a good pick for a slower afternoon.

Walk Around Srinagar's Old City

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Take some time to explore the older parts of Srinagar as well. The Old City has traditional architecture, busy markets and historic mosques. It offers a more everyday view of the city beyond its popular tourist spots. You can also stop for local food and pick up Kashmiri handicrafts along the way.

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Whether you are visiting for the first time or returning for another trip, Srinagar offers plenty of places to explore at your own pace.