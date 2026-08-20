Love Crosses Borders: Meet Scottish MP, Indian Woman Who Married At Kerala Temple

A Scottish Parliament member married a Malayali woman at the Guruvayur Temple in Kerala's Thrissur on Tuesday, in a ceremony attended by relatives and close friends. Former UK Parliament member and current Scottish Parliament member Martin Day married Nidhin Chandh, a native of Piravom.

Videos of the wedding have gone viral on social media. The wedding ceremony was held at the Guruvayur Temple at 11 a.m., followed by celebrations at the Pushpanjali Auditorium. The couple's relatives attended the function, along with Nidhin's 22-year-old son, Veddik Shankar.

The couple's love story began in the United Kingdom in 2008, when Nidhin travelled there for higher studies. After completing her B.Tech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, she moved to the UK to pursue a master's degree in IT Management.

Nidhin is the only daughter of KN Chandy, a retired Veterinary Field Officer, and Raji, a former member of the Pambakkuda Gram Panchayat. She later completed her PhD.

During her stay in the UK, significant changes were introduced to visa regulations, including measures that affected foreign students. After her visa was cancelled, Nidhin actively lobbied before parliamentary committees over the issue.

It was during this period that she met Martin Day, who was then a member of the UK Parliament representing the Linlithgow and East Falkirk constituency. A member of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Martin and Nidhin initially became close friends.

The two met in February 2016, and Martin expressed his love for Nidhin two months later. He invited her to begin a life together.

Nidhin, who was divorced and the mother of a 12-year-old son, initially had reservations. At the time, she was also without a job and visa status. Martin, however, remained committed to their relationship.

He introduced Nidhin to his parents, Margaret Day and Ron Day, at his home. They welcomed her warmly. Martin later accompanied Nidhin and her son Veddik to the UK.

Veddik, who has since completed his studies, now works as a Senior Database Administrator at Computershare in Edinburgh. Nidhin works as a management consultant and is also actively involved in campaigns for the Scottish National Party.

Nidhin had always wanted to get married at the Guruvayur Temple. However, due to visa and family-related requirements, their marriage was registered in the UK nine years ago.

After their marriage, Martin visited Kerala several times. He travelled to the state in 2018, 2019 and 2023, but could not visit the Guruvayur Temple for darshan. Floods, the COVID-19 pandemic and illnesses among family members delayed the couple's visit.

On his fourth visit, the couple finally fulfilled Nidhin's long-held wish and solemnised their marriage at the Guruvayur Temple, nine years after their marriage was registered.

Martin Day has been involved in public service since 1999. He previously worked as a retail banker and councillor and served as a UK Member of Parliament for three terms over nine years. He is also the chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for India in the Scottish Parliament.