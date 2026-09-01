Noida Authority Approves Rs 85 Crore Flyover To Ease Expressway Traffic Between Sectors 148, 150

The Noida Authority has approved the construction of a new 500-metre-long flyover to improve connectivity across the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. This new flyover will directly link Sector 148 and 150, thereby relieving commuters from the severe traffic congestion caused by the narrow underpass. The project is estimated to cost Rs 85 crore and has been approved by Noida Authority chief executive officer Krishna Karunesh. Officials said preparations for the project have begun.

AK Arora, General Manager, Noida Authority, said preparations have begun for the construction of the proposed flyover. The objective is to provide direct cross-expressway connectivity between sectors located on both sides of the expressway.

Currently, commuters travelling between sectors 148, 149, 150, 151, 152 and 153 have to use the underpasses beneath the expressway to cross from one side to the other. However, during rush hour, the area gets choked. A similar thing happens during the monsoon season when the underpass gets flooded.

The proposed flyover is expected to provide a direct crossing between the sectors, reducing the need to use existing interchanges and helping cut travel time.

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The flyover will pass directly over the expressway, making travel between Noida Sector 148 and Sector 150 easier. The Noida Authority is preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR). Work will begin as soon as the proposal receives official approval. This project will greatly benefit local residents.

Approximately two lakh people living in the affected sectors are expected to directly benefit from the project. Additionally, around 20 nearby villages will also benefit from the improved connectivity.

The project is being developed keeping in mind the future traffic requirements. With rapid urbanisation taking place in the region, the population is expected to rise.