ISKCON Dwarka Janmashtami 2026: Yasmin Singh Presents Kathak Performance

Janmashtami was celebrated at ISKCON Dwarka on Friday with devotional programmes and cultural performances honouring Lord Krishna and his divine life.

As part of the celebrations, classical dancer and choreographer Dr Yasmin Singh and her group presented a special 50-minute Kathak performance. Titled 'Divya Krishna', the performance portrayed different aspects of Krishna's life and his divine journey through Kathak.

Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is observed with prayers, devotional songs, temple rituals, fasting and cultural programmes. At ISKCON Dwarka, the celebrations brought together devotion and Indian classical arts, with dance and music forming an important part of the evening programme.

Cultural performances have long been part of religious celebrations, providing artists with a way to narrate stories and traditions through music and dance. At the ISKCON Dwarka programme, 'Divya Krishna' added a classical dance presentation to the Janmashtami celebrations, using Kathak to explore different facets of Krishna's life.

Divya Krishna Brought Krishna's Life to the Stage

The Kathak performance portrayed various aspects of Lord Krishna's life, including his childhood leelas, the beauty of Vrindavan, the Raas Leela, the devotion of the Gopis and key episodes from the Mahabharata.

Using abhinaya, rhythmic footwork, ghungroos, mudras and storytelling, the dancers brought these stories to life while highlighting Krishna's journey and teachings through a devotional presentation.

Dr Yasmin Singh's Association With Kathak

Dr Singh has been practising Kathak for several decades and has devoted her art to Lord Krishna. She has received a Senior Fellowship in Kathak and a Tagore Scholarship from the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. She is also an ICCR-empanelled artist under the Ministry of External Affairs and a high-grade artist empanelled with the Ministry of Culture/Doordarshan.

Speaking about the performance, Dr Yasmin Singh said the group was thankful for the opportunity to perform on the auspicious occasion. She said the presentation depicted "several colours from the life of Lord Krishna" and was entirely devoted to him. She added that the group felt honoured to be part of the celebration.