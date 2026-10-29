Video: "I Felt So Good": Indian Traveller Delighted To Find UPI Works In Sri Lanka

Travelling abroad often means figuring out currency exchange and carrying local cash. However, one Indian content creator had a surprisingly convenient experience in Sri Lanka. While exploring the country, she discovered that she could use her Indian UPI app to pay for food at a local shop.

Sharing her experience in an Instagram video, Shaina Sharma said, “Right now I am on my international trip and I am in Sri Lanka. I have taken coffee from here. I have also taken so much food, but neither do I have Sri Lankan currency nor do I have Indian and not even USD. But UPI is valid here.”

The woman expressed her happiness at being able to use the digital payment method abroad, adding, “As an Indian coming here, I felt so good that UPI is valid here.”

The creator then showed how she scanned the shop's QR code to make the payment. Pointing out that the conversion rate was displayed on the screen, she explained that travellers could check the amount before confirming the transaction.

Also Read: UPI Goes Live In Greece. Indian Travellers Can Now Make Seamless Digital Payments

“This is such a good thing for Indians who are coming here,” she said, encouraging Indian tourists to try the payment option during their visit. She also noted that UPI could be used at supported merchants, including shopping malls and smaller departmental stores.

Shaina went on to demonstrate the transaction herself, adding, “And yes, I also did it and now my coffee and sandwich will come.”

"As an Indian traveller, this made exploring Sri Lanka so much more convenient! If you're planning a trip to Sri Lanka, save this travel tip because it might make your journey a whole lot easier!," she wrote in the caption.

Also Read: Indian Tries To Pay Via UPI At Changi Airport, Reveals A Reality Of Paying Abroad

While UPI payments can be a convenient option for Indian travellers in Sri Lanka, the service is not yet widely available everywhere. You should check before making a purchase and keep local currency or an alternative payment method handy.