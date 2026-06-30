UPI Goes Live In Greece. Indian Travellers Can Now Make Seamless Digital Payments

India's digital payment revolution is making waves across the world, and it has just added another exciting destination to its global footprint. UPI (Unified Payments Interface) is now officially live in Greece, making it easier than ever for users to make instant digital payments. From buying a cup of coffee overlooking the Aegean Sea to paying for a meal at a local taverna, Indian travellers are one step closer to enjoying the same hassle-free payment experience they are used to back home.

Greece Has Officially Joined The UPI Network

The launch is another major milestone for India's homegrown payment system, which has rapidly become one of the world's most admired digital payment platforms. The announcement was made during Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to Athens, where he witnessed a live demonstration of the partnership between Eurobank and NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL).

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Sharing the news on X, Goyal called it an important milestone in the global expansion of India's digital payment ecosystem. He said the partnership would allow eligible users to transfer money instantly, securely, and seamlessly while significantly reducing transaction costs compared to traditional methods. The launch also highlights how Indian technology is increasingly being recognised and adopted across the world.

So, What Is UPI?

If you've ever scanned a QR code to pay for groceries, booked a cab, or sent money to family within seconds, you've already experienced the magic of UPI. Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), UPI allows people to transfer money directly between bank accounts using a mobile phone. Payments can be made instantly by scanning a QR code or using a linked mobile number or UPI ID.

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What Does This Mean For Indians Visiting Greece?

Travelling abroad often means carrying cash, exchanging currency at airports, worrying about foreign exchange rates, or paying hefty international card charges. With UPI now available in Greece, eligible users will gradually be able to enjoy a much smoother payment experience wherever UPI is accepted. Instead of searching for cash or worrying about exact change, you can simply pull out your phone, scan a QR code, and complete the payment within seconds.

With Greece joining the network, UPI is now available in 10 countries in different forms.