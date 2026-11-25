Amid a packed schedule and back-to-back shows, Diljit Dosanjh seems to have found the perfect escape in the breathtaking landscapes of Gujarat's Rann of Kutch. Known for its endless stretches of white salt desert, breathtaking sunsets and unique cultural charm, the region has captivated the singer with its surreal beauty.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the singer-actor recently offered fans a glimpse into his getaway. The video opened with him arriving at The Tent City to experience the famous Rann Utsav. Diljit was greeted on a red carpet with traditional Gujarati folk dancers and a ceremonial tilak.

The clip also showed glimpses of Diljit sitting at the vast white desert, watching the sunset. He was also seen walking through the salt flats and enjoying a moonlit camel cart ride.

Take a look at the video:

Also Read | Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley's Mumbai Diary Has Auto Rides, Food, And Street Walks

The highlight of his visit was a vibrant cultural showcase under the stars. The singer watched a traditional Siddi Dhamal dance, a high-energy dance that includes fire-breathing. He also interacted warmly with the local performers, bowing respectfully to elderly artists and posing for a group photo with everyone.

The singer concluded the video by speaking to the camera about how beautiful and diverse India's languages and art forms are. He also showed immense humility and appreciation for the local culture.

Also Read | No Honking, No Lane Jumping: Anand Mahindra Applauds Aizawl's Traffic Culture

About Rann Utsav

Organised by Gujarat Tourism, the Rann Utsav is an annual winter cultural festival which is held in Dhordo on the edge of the Great Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. The festival celebrates Kutchi art, music, dance, handicrafts, and the White Rann. The 2026-27 season started on November 1 and will continue till March 7, 2027.

Over 350 tents and suites ranging from Deluxe AC Swiss Cottages to Super Premium Tents and suites are arranged to accommodate people. Alongside experiencing the local culture and traditions, people can also take part in several activities, including sunrise, sunset, and full-moon watching over the White Rann, camel safaris, and visits to Kala Dungar.