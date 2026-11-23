Simone Ashley has shared a glimpse of her Mumbai trip on Instagram, and we just can't get enough of her fun-filled city moments. The actor, who was in India to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards 2026, seems to have made the most of her time in Mumbai.

The first picture in the carousel shows Simone posing on a Mumbai street in an uber-cool outfit. The next one features her dressed up for an event, giving fans a look. But it is her more casual moments that make the post even more fun. One picture displays the actor enjoying an autorickshaw ride, a must-have experience for anyone exploring the city.

Simone also shared a picture of herself checking out the Winged Victory sculpture by Falguni Shane Peacock, displayed at an exhibition in Mumbai. Another photograph shows her walking down a street decorated with lights, while a separate snap captures her browsing fresh flowers at a local florist.

And what is a trip to Mumbai without enjoying some Indian food? Simone's post reveals that she went to Tanjore Tiffin Room and tried their Curry Sampler, which lets you taste a variety of curries.

From street strolls and local rides to art, flowers and food, Simone's photo dump captures several little moments from her time in the city.

If Simone Ashley's Mumbai photo dump has inspired you to plan a trip to the city, here are some experiences you should add to your itinerary.

Visit Mumbai's Iconic Landmarks

Start your Mumbai trip with the Gateway of India, one of the city's most popular landmarks overlooking the Arabian Sea. You can also take a ferry from here to visit the Elephanta Caves, known for their ancient rock-cut temples. Another must-visit is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, a UNESCO World Heritage Site famous for its grand architecture.

Explore The City's Streets And Art

Take a walk around Kala Ghoda, Mumbai's well-known art and culture district. The area has galleries, museums, cafés and interesting buildings. You can also explore Bandra, known for its street art, colourful lanes, boutiques and cafés. If you enjoy shopping, Colaba Causeway is worth visiting for clothes, jewellery, accessories and souvenirs.

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Enjoy An Autorickshaw Ride

Just like Simone, you can explore parts of Mumbai in an autorickshaw. These three-wheelers are a familiar sight across the city and are a convenient way to travel through its suburbs. Bandra and Juhu are among the areas where you can enjoy a ride while taking in the busy streets and local neighbourhoods.

Try Mumbai's Popular Food

A Mumbai visit is incomplete without trying its local food. Make sure to taste vada pav, pav bhaji, bhel puri, sev puri and pani puri. You can also enjoy a traditional Indian thali or try some of the city's popular seafood dishes.

Spend An Evening By The Sea

End your day with a visit to Marine Drive, where you can enjoy views of the Arabian Sea and watch the city light up after sunset. Juhu Beach is another popular spot for an evening walk, street food and a relaxed break from the city's busy streets.

Best Time To Visit Mumbai

October to February is generally a good time to explore Mumbai, as the weather is relatively pleasant for sightseeing. The monsoon season, from June to September, brings heavy rainfall, while summers can be hot and humid.

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How To Reach Mumbai

Mumbai is well connected by air, rail and road. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport receives domestic and international flights. The city also has major railway stations, including CSMT and Mumbai Central. Once there, you can use local trains, Metro services, buses, taxis and autorickshaws to explore different parts of the city.