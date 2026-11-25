At this year's Pushkar Fair, most visitors come to see tall horses, decorated camels and giant buffaloes. But one of the biggest attractions is among the smallest animals at the event. Her name is Pinky, a buffalo that stands just 2 feet tall.

Pinky has become the centre of attention at the Pushkar Mela, one of the world's largest cattle fairs. Crowds gather around her daily, with visitors stopping to take photos and videos. Many say they have never seen a buffalo so small.

Her owner claims Pinky is extremely rare. Because of her tiny size, calm nature and unusual appearance, he has valued her at Rs 1 crore. The figure was quoted by the owner and has not been independently verified. No buyer has been publicly identified.

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According to her owner, Pinky is gentle and friendly. She stands quietly as visitors approach, and many children are drawn to her because she is almost their height. Some visitors have described her as the cutest animal at the fair.

Pinky is not the only unusual animal at Pushkar this year. The fair also features Punganur cows, which are around two-and-a-half feet tall, as well as large Murrah buffaloes weighing several hundred kilograms. Horses with asking prices running into several crores have also attracted attention. Even so, Pinky remains one of the fair's standout attractions.

Her owner says she receives special care, including a simple diet, clean water and adequate rest. He also says she dislikes loud noises, so she is kept away from drums and other sources of noise when she appears tired.

For many visitors, Pinky is a reminder that at Pushkar, it is not always the biggest animals that capture attention. Sometimes, the smallest ones leave the strongest impression.