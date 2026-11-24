Hong Kong International Airport is giving passengers more reasons to enjoy than just taking flights, doing shopping and having food. A content creator recently came across a huge aquarium inside the airport and was surprised to see various kinds of fish swimming. But there is no real water tank here.

The airport has used large LED screens to create a lifelike underwater scene. This eye-catching display is located in Terminal 2 and gives passengers something interesting to watch as they walk inside the airport premises.

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The visual experience, which changes throughout the day, begins at the Departures Hall and continues towards the Immigration Hall.

Sharing the video on Instagram, content creator Kanwal wrote, “Hong Kong, PLEASE STOP. You cannot turn an airport into an aquarium and expect people to board their flights on time. Nearly missed my flight because of it.”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “That's so crazy but cool.”

Another shared, “I would probably miss my flight.”

“This looks so cool. I think Singapore might have a bit of competition brewing,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “Would be cooler if it was a real one. Tired of seeing all these unreal AI stuff, to be honest.”

Another mentioned, “One more reason to book my ticket.”

A few of them agreed that this was quite like the vibe in Hong Kong. “Turning an airport terminal into a full-blown aquarium is peak Hong Kong, it's genuinely impossible to walk past without stopping to stare. Nearly missing your flight because Terminal 2 was too mesmerising is honestly the most relatable travel problem ever.”

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Radugadesign, Bleeeeta and MNFST are the studios behind this creativity. The digital aquarium features dolphins swimming through a bright blue digital sea, while some jump out of the water. Travellers can spot glowing whales, colourful corals and shining jellyfish on the screens. Beach balls also float and bounce with the waves.

Singapore's Changi Airport has multiple attractions, such as its indoor waterfall and other entertainment spots, Hong Kong is now giving travellers another reason to look around before their flight.