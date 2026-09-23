Man Proposes 'Shark-Loving' Girlfriend In Underwater Tank In England

Love is in the air, perhaps underwater too, for a British couple that recently got engaged in a shark tank at Skegness Aquarium in Lincolnshire. James Walsh, from Wendover, Buckinghamshire, proposed to his girlfriend Paige Cook underwater while they were taking part in a diving-with-sharks experience.

Having decided to propose to Cook, who loved sharks, Walsh knew he wanted to do the big romantic act "somewhere different, somewhere unique and somewhere memorable". Ultimately, he picked the Skegness Aquarium and chose September 10 as the date to pop the question.

“Sharks are her favourite animal. I knew that's where I wanted to do it,” Walsh told BBC Radio Lincolnshire. “I thought, surrounded by her favourite animal, it would be a unique experience.”

To ensure that the couple's big moment went ahead without any major hiccup, Walsh approached the aquarium beforehand. He emailed the details of his plan and the aquarium supplied him with a special sign for the occasion.

Prior to the proposal, the aquarium staff separated the couple from the experience group so he could make his grand romantic gesture without any problem.

"They separated us from the rest of the group, and then a man snuck round with the sign," he said.

Wearing wetsuits and scuba gear, both Walsh and Cook knelt together as the former held a sign that read: "Will you marry me?"

Overcome by emotions, Cook could be seen covering her scuba mask with her hand. After composing herself, she said "yes" by giving Walsh an "OK" hand signal as the two embraced to lock the moment.

"Congratulations to Paige and James who got engaged in our tank today!" Skegness Aquarium wrote in a social media post, alongside a picture.

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Cook said she was "completely in shock" by the surprise proposal and forgot that she was inside a shark tank at one point.

"This [was] the best day of my life. I've always wanted to go scuba diving and swimming with sharks. Then [the proposal] happened and I completely forgot I was in a tank!" said Cook.

"It's an adrenaline-fuelled experience anyway, and then when you add the extra excitement of this you feel like you're there and part of it," the aquarium's Jamie Elvidge said, adding: "It is a really unique way of popping the big question."