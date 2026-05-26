US Zoo Closure Leaves 'Mermaid' Jobless: 'There's Nowhere Else'

A US zoo's closure has rendered a mermaid working at the facility jobless. Angie Cunningham lost her part-time role as "Sirena" when the Blue Zoo Aquarium at Jordan Creek Town Centre in West Des Moines, Iowa, shut down on Monday (May 25). Cunningham joined Blue Zoo not as a performer but as an educator. After the death of her only son several years ago, she said performing as a mermaid helped her heal emotionally and start prioritising her health.

“There's times where I'm swimming where I feel like he's got his hand on my shoulder,” Cunningham was quoted as saying by KCCI News. “The water is always the place now where I find him.”

To safely entertain and educate young visitors, Cunningham underwent intense training to earn her PADI scuba mermaid instructor certification. Her preparation included mastering breath control, underwater rescue, emergency response, and endurance swimming, all while performing in handmade tails and jewelled crowns.

However, after the closure, Cunningham will lose access to the 48,000-gallon tank, meaning she will not have any other place to show her talent.

“There's nowhere else in Des Moines I'm going to find a big tank where there's a window in it, and I can come down and interact and really live that mermaid life,” said Cunningham.

Cunningham said private gigs like birthday parties and backyard pool appearances exist, but they are inconsistent. Despite the odds, she is hoping it is not the end of Sirena.

“In some ways, I feel like Santa Claus. They [children] come and hug me, and they want to tell me mermaid secrets," said Cunningham.

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Blue Zoo Des Moines

In a statement, Blue Zoo Des Moines said the decision to close the facility was taken after exhausting every other remaining option.

“This is one of the hardest posts we've ever had to write. Please know this decision was not made lightly, and this is not what we wanted. Circumstances changed, and despite every effort, we are no longer able to continue operating this location," read the statement.

"Our team has poured their hearts into this aquarium and into the care of every single animal here. They showed up every day ready to inspire, educate, and create magical moments for your families."

Blue Zoo Aquarium opened at Jordan Creek Town Center in 2024 as an interactive family attraction featuring sharks, stingrays, reptiles and birds alongside mermaid shows and educational exhibits.