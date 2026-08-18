Ganga Aarti At The Thames In London? Yes, It Is Happening This September

A ritual associated with the ghats of Varanasi, Haridwar and Rishikesh is now coming to London. In a unique cultural celebration, a traditional Ganga Aarti ceremony will be held on the banks of the River Thames in London. The event is open to everyone, regardless of faith or background, and will combine Indian culture, music, food and community activities before culminating in the ceremonial evening aarti beside the river.

Ganga Aarti Along The Thames

For centuries, devotees have gathered along the banks of the River Ganges at sunset to offer prayers through aarti, a ritual marked by lamps, chanting and devotional music.

This September, that tradition will be recreated beside the Thames in what organisers describe as a symbolic meeting of two rivers that have shaped civilisations and carried the stories, cultures and beliefs of generations.

The event is being organised by Chinmaya Mission UK in collaboration with Totally Thames, a trust that promotes and celebrates the River Thames through arts programmes, heritage projects, environmental initiatives and community events. Chinmaya Mission UK is a registered charity inspired by the teachings of Swami Chinmayananda.

What To Expect At The Ganga Aarti In London

The event will take place at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London, and is free to attend. Participation is on a registration basis.

Activities will begin at 4 pm and include community stalls, Indian food, live music and dance performances, along with family-friendly attractions for children.

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According to the organisers, the programme will gradually build towards the main attraction of the evening: the Ganga Aarti ceremony on the Royal Steps at sunset.

The aarti is scheduled to begin at 7:15 pm and is intended as a moment of reflection, music and light beside the river.

No Flowers Or Idols To Be Immersed In Thames

Organisers have emphasised that the event will follow environmentally responsible practices. Respecting water bodies and protecting the historic river, attendees will not be allowed to place offerings such as flowers, idols or other ceremonial items into the Thames. Visitors are being encouraged to celebrate responsibly and help preserve the river.

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