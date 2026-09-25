25 Whales Rescued In Six-Hour Operation After Getting Lost In River Thames Near London

More than two dozen whales were rescued after they became lost in the River Thames near London. The unusual situation began when a group of whales was spotted in the tidal Thames near Gravesend, Kent. The whales were found moving in different directions and needed help to return to safer waters. Rescue teams, Marine Pilots and local authorities worked together over the weekend to guide the whales out of the river. A total of 25 pilot whales were rescued during the operation, according to People.

Officials from the Port of London Authority first alerted the public on Friday, September 18, after a group of whales was spotted in the tidal Thames near Gravesend, Kent. People were asked to stay away from the area so they would not alarm or hurt the whales or put themselves in danger.

The whales had been discovered a day earlier by Marine Pilots. Pilot whales can sometimes be confused with dolphins.

Port of London Authority harbour master Lyn Kindlen said the whales appeared confused and were moving in different directions. She said the crews had to remain patient, stop often to assess the whales and keep changing their plan.

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Crews from British Divers Marine Life Rescue, Marine Pilots and local authorities in Gravesham and Thurrock worked through the weekend to guide the whales out of the Thames.

On Saturday, September 19, experts in eight boats began a carefully coordinated operation at around 7 am in Gravesend, about 20 miles (32 kilometres) east of central London.

The Port of London Authority said that whales are rarely seen in the River Thames because it is not their normal environment. The river is too shallow for them and does not have the food they need. Over six hours, the crews rescued 25 whales. The rescue took longer because some of the whales were mothers with calves and needed to rest.

Two whales sadly died during the operation. One appeared unwell and later washed up on shore. A second whale also reached the shore and returned to the water, but crews believed it died later that day.

Kindlen described the operation as one of the most unusual and memorable missions she had been involved in. She said herding a pod of lost whales was something she had never done or expected to do.