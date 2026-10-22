This Japanese Post Office Allows You To Send A Letter Underwater

Postcards are unique and affordable souvenirs to send to our friends and family whenever we are travelling. While post offices are usually set in old buildings and require us to make the journey to send a letter, one location in Japan requires some extra effort. The waters of Wakayama prefecture's Susami Bay house a one-of-a-kind post office. The Susami Underwater Post Office has been operating since 1999. A post highlights how the unique post office is a must-visit for tourists.



Japan's Special Post Office



The post office is a regular old mailbox that is bolted to the seabed. It is officially certified by Japan Post as a letter receptacle.



The post office was started by Toshihiko Matsumoto, a local postmaster, to attract more tourists to his village.



Toshihiko Matsumoto told USPS, “I thought it would be interesting if divers could send letters from under the sea,” adding, “I thought it would be good for the Post Office and good for tourism.”



Recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world's deepest underwater postbox, the box is located 10 metres (32 feet) below the surface.



“Up to 1,500 letters a year get sent from down there,” a social media post stated.



The postbox can be opened only by authorised employees via post office keys. The divers use special waterproof plastic postcards to send their messages.



The post box is opened daily with a special key. The underwater box is refurbished twice a year to combat rust.



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Tips For The Best Experience:



Even beginners can dive to the post office with a guide. There is no special licence needed.



You need to purchase oil-based pens and waterproof plastic postcards at the dive shop before you go down. Normal paper-based postcards would dissolve in the water.

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