Video: Hong Kong Has A Train That Takes You On An Underwater Journey

Ever wondered what it would be like to take a train ride under the sea? At Ocean Park Hong Kong, you can get a feel for that experience with the Ocean Express, a submarine-themed train that takes visitors through a 1.3-kilometre tunnel.

The ride lasts four minutes, but it turns a regular journey into something more fun. When the train moves between The Waterfront and The Summit, underwater scenes and sea creatures create the feeling of travelling through the ocean in a submarine.

The Ocean Express is part of Ocean Park Hong Kong, a popular attraction that brings together rides, aquariums and animal exhibits. The train can carry up to 5,000 passengers per hour.

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What Is The Ocean Express?

The Ocean Express is not an ordinary train. It is designed around an underwater theme. It gives visitors a glimpse of life beneath the sea during the journey.

The train connects the Waterfront and the Summit, two areas with different attractions. Visitors can board at the Ocean Express Waterfront Station or the Summit station.

Ocean Express Timings And Ticket Prices

Ocean Park Hong Kong's listed opening hours are 10 am to 6:30 pm, although timings can vary by date and attraction.

The ticket prices provided are:

Adults aged 12 and above: HK$538 (approximately ₹6,496)

Children aged 3 to 11: HK$269 (approximately ₹3,248)

JoyYou Card holders aged 60 to 64: HK$100 (approximately ₹1,207)

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What Else Can You Do At Ocean Park Hong Kong?

The Ocean Express is just one of the experiences waiting for visitors at the park. You can also explore the Grand Aquarium, see giant pandas, try roller coasters and take a cable car ride between the Waterfront and the Summit.

How To Reach The Ocean Express In Hong Kong

Take the South Island Line and get off at Ocean Park Station.

You need a valid Ocean Park admission ticket to enter the park. You can buy tickets through the official Ocean Park website.

Once inside the park, go to the Waterfront area and look for the Ocean Express Waterfront Station.

Board the submarine-themed train and enjoy the journey through the 1.3-kilometre tunnel to the Summit.