Video: Thailand's 'Sticky Waterfall' Makes Visitors Say, 'This Makes No Sense'

Have you heard of a waterfall where you can walk up instead of slipping down? It may sound strange, but that is exactly what makes Thailand's Sticky Waterfall special.

Located in Chiang Mai, Bua Tong Waterfall is known for its rough rocks that allow visitors to climb up even as water flows down.

A video shared by Instagram account @baldbound showed a person climbing up the waterfall without slipping. Just like most waterfalls, where slippery surfaces make walking difficult, this one lets visitors get on their feet and climb.

"This waterfall makes no sense because you can actually climb it," a person said in a video shared on Instagram. "The floor, it's sticky. Rough and sticky, and you can climb up without even holding anything," he added.

"The rocks are covered in calcium carbonate, which gives them this crazy grip. Even with water rushing down, you can literally walk up. The unique texture is a result of the water that comes from a mineral spring," he explained. Many people climb barefoot because it is easier to feel the rocky surface.

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He pointed out that the waterfall has four levels, with some sections steeper than others. Visitors can start at the bottom and make their way up, using ropes provided along steeper sections for support. The climb usually takes around 15 to 20 minutes.

"The best part is completely free," he added. Visitors can explore the waterfall without paying an entry fee. However, they should be careful around green patches covered with algae, as these can be slippery.

"Honestly, it looks like you should fall but you don't," the person said.

Where Is The Sticky Waterfall?

The Sticky Waterfall is located in Mae Ho Phra, Mae Taeng district, Chiang Mai province, Thailand. The waterfall is about 60 km from Chiang Mai's Old City. The drive takes around 1 to 1.5 hours.

How To Reach The Sticky Waterfall From Delhi

Travellers from Delhi can fly from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Chiang Mai International Airport, usually with a connecting flight. Bangkok is one possible stopover. Once in Chiang Mai, visitors can stay in the city and plan a separate trip to the waterfall. The drive takes around 1-1.5 hours each way.

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Sticky Waterfall Timings And Entry Fee

The park is generally open daily from 8 am to 5 pm, and entry is free. The best time to arrive is between 8 am and 10 am. An early start means fewer visitors and cooler weather.

Best Time To Visit

November to February is generally a comfortable period for outdoor activities in Chiang Mai.

The Sticky Waterfall is a different kind of attraction for anyone visiting Chiang Mai.