Indian YouTuber Faces Backlash For Seeking Free Shelter At Temple During Thailand Trip: "No Money"

An Indian travel YouTuber has faced online criticism after sharing a video of police and temple authorities asking him to leave a Buddhist temple in Thailand's Udon Thani province after seeking shelter for the night because he had no money. The YouTuber, identified as Banshi, runs the channel Anything Banshi, which has around 17,300 subscribers. In a video, he documented his encounter with local police and temple representatives.

Banshi said he had been travelling across Thailand without money and relying on strangers for food, shelter and other assistance. As part of his attempt to travel the world on an extremely tight budget, he tried to spend the night at the temple. However, police officers and temple committee members asked him to pack his belongings and leave, explaining that the temple premises could not be used by outsiders for overnight stays.

Banshi reportedly told the authorities that a monk had allowed him to stay for the night and tried to convince them to let him remain on the premises. The discussion continued for more than 20 minutes, but the authorities did not agree to his request.

During the exchange, the officers and temple representatives also expressed concern for his safety. They suggested that he stay at a nearby budget hotel, where a room reportedly cost around 400 Thai baht per night. They also offered to help him reach the accommodation.

However, Banshi declined the offer, saying he wanted to keep his expenses to a minimum. He later moved his belongings to a petrol station to spend the night, according to the account shared in his video.

The incident has since triggered criticism online, with several users questioning his decision to travel without sufficient funds and expect others to provide food and accommodation. Some people also stressed the importance of respecting local customs and rules, particularly at places of worship.

One user wrote, "The Thai police were very kind to you, but your actions in this video are actually illegal and could get you deported. First, travelling with no money and asking for free stays is illegal. Tourists must have proof of funds (at least 20,000 THB). Second, temples are sacred places, not free campsites. Third, filming monetised YouTube videos on a tourist visa without a work permit is also against the law. Please respect the local laws. If you cannot afford a basic hotel, you shouldn't be travelling and taking advantage of local kindness."

Some said travellers should seek permission before staying in public or religious spaces and reconsider their plans if they cannot afford basic accommodation. Another praised the Thai police for handling the situation politely and offering Banshi an alternative place to stay.

A third person commenred, "As an Indian, I am ashamed by behaviour of this young man. Please stop bringing shame to fellow Indians. If you don't have money, please take help from fellow Indians who can donate for you to travel and show things. Thanks to the Thai police for being kind to him."



