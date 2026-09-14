Indian YouTuber's Phone Stolen In San Francisco, US Police Recover It In Minutes: "Nothing But Respect"

Indian YouTuber Anshu Bisht, popularly known as GamerFleet, had an unexpected experience during his trip to San Francisco after his smartphone was stolen from a Burger King outlet. What could have turned into a stressful ordeal was resolved within minutes after he called 911 and shared the phone's location with the police. Bisht recounted the incident in an Instagram video, explaining that he had briefly left his table to collect his food. During those few moments, an unidentified man allegedly picked up his phone from the table and fled the restaurant on a scooter.

Security camera footage shared by the YouTuber showed the man taking the device and, according to Bisht, putting it inside his underwear before riding away. Bisht was able to track the phone using another device but decided against confronting the suspect himself because he was concerned about his safety. Instead, he called 911 and provided the police with the phone's location.

The response was quick. Officers from the Colma Police Department reached the location within minutes and detained the suspect. Bisht said several police vehicles arrived at the scene and that officers had already caught the man by the time he got there.

"They went there, and within seconds, the officers caught him. There were 3-4 police cars. Bro, I was honestly scared at that moment. They actually caught him. I was thinking, I'm smarter than this. I will get there before they do and tell them, ‘Officer, my phone is showing up right here; that could be my phone.' They had already detained the guy," he recounted.

"Nothing but respect for the police system here," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The YouTuber praised the police for their swift action and said the experience left him impressed by their response. He also recalled an officer telling him that he should not hesitate to contact the police whenever he feels unsafe.

"The amount of love and respect I have for Colma PD after this, I honestly can't put it into words. Hats off to you guys," he added.

Bisht later joked that although he had cleaned his phone and thrown away its cover, he was still uncomfortable using the device after seeing where the suspect had allegedly kept it. "Every time I look at it, all I can picture is that guy stuffing my phone inside his underwear," he joked.

GamerFleet, known for his gaming content, has more than 22 million subscribers across his YouTube channels. His account of the incident has since gone viral on social media, with users discussing the police response and comparing it with their experiences of reporting thefts in India.