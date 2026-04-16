"My World Was Turned Upside Down": Indian Man Breaks Silence Over False Child Predator Accusation

Akash Singhania, an Indian-American based in California, has broken his silence after being wrongly accused of being a child predator during a livestreamed "sting operation" conducted by YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. The incident, which quickly went viral across social media platforms, dramatically altered Singhania's life. In a detailed statement shared on X, he said the false accusation left his "world turned upside down," triggering widespread harassment and long-term damage to both his personal and professional reputation.

"My world was turned upside down this weekend. As some of you may have seen, I was featured on a recent episode of Vitaly Zdorovetskiy's live series, where I was wrongfully portrayed as someone attempting to engage in inappropriate conduct. This accusation is completely false," he wrote.

My world was turned upside down this weekend.



As some of you may have seen, I was featured on a recent episode of Vitaly Zdorovetskiy's live series, where I was wrongfully portrayed as someone attempting to engage in an inappropriate conduct. This accusation is completely false.… https://t.co/3EzfB1TSV4 — Akash Singhania (@Akash_S9) April 14, 2026

How the Incident Unfolded

According to Singhania, he was approached by Vitaly and his team in a residential neighborhood, where they publicly confronted him as part of a livestreamed operation aimed at exposing alleged predators.

The group accused him of attempting to meet a 16-year-old girl after communicating through Snapchat. However, Singhania consistently denied any wrongdoing during the confrontation. He maintained that he believed he had been interacting with an 18-year-old and repeatedly asked the team to verify the messages on his phone.

Despite his attempts to clarify the situation, the confrontation continued on camera, amplifying the accusations in real time to a large online audience. As the situation escalated, Singhania called the authorities. Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department arrived at the scene and conducted an on-the-spot assessment.

After reviewing the available evidence, police determined that Singhania had committed no crime. According to his account, officers later reassured his family that he had simply been at the "wrong place at the wrong time."

Singhania publicly thanked the police for their professionalism and for handling the situation with care, noting that their intervention helped establish the truth amid the chaos.

Apology from Vitaly

Amid growing criticism and backlash, Vitaly later issued a public apology, admitting that his team had made a serious mistake.

“We wrongly identified and accused Akash Singhania. We were completely wrong and made a terrible mistake,” he said in a statement, adding, "Our team and I messed up, and we are deeply sorry to Akash. Whoever has those videos, delete it. The Snapchat messages got messed up, it was the wrong time, wrong place."

What about you ( vitaly ) being racist to him ? pic.twitter.com/4W2OXFGRVv — ExtraOrdinary (@Extreo_) April 14, 2026

He clarified that Singhania had never intended to meet a minor and had been fully cleared of wrongdoing. Vitaly also urged viewers to delete any saved clips of the video, explaining that the confusion stemmed from mixed-up Snapchat messages and a misinterpretation of the situation.

"He never intended to meet a minor and has been cleared of all wrongdoing… I apologise to Mr. Singhania, his family, his friends, and anyone else affected by this mistake."

The original video was subsequently removed from all platforms.

Fallout and Public Backlash

Even after being cleared, the damage had already been done. Clips from the livestream circulated widely online, with many users initially accepting the accusations at face value. Singhania said he became the target of intense online harassment, including abuse, threats, and widespread judgment from strangers. He also described strain on his relationships and professional setbacks, as the accusation overshadowed the eventual clarification.

"While I appreciate that the mistake has been acknowledged, the impact of the false accusation has been significant. I have experienced harassment, judgment, and damage to my personal and professional relationships based on something that has now been proven false. I wholeheartedly support efforts to expose real wrongdoing and protect the vulnerable. At the same time, this experience has shown me how important due process and verification are because mistakes, when made publicly, can have serious consequences on innocent lives," Singhania added.