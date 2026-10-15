Video: This Hong Kong Cable Car Lets You See The Ground Through The Floor

Would you dare to step into a cable car with a transparent glass floor? While for some the thought might send chills down the spine, for adventure seekers, it sounds like the ultimate thrill.

A travel content creator named Anusha Shankar shared glimpses of one such experience. On Instagram, she shared how it feels to take a glass cable car ride above 1,900 feet from sea level. The video showed the creator riding the Ngong Ping 360 Crystal+ glass cable car above Lantau Island in Hong Kong.

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The creator was sitting on the cabin's transparent glass floor while the cable car glided over the lush Lantau mountains and the South China Sea. According to her, the cabin has about 80 per cent glass visibility, offering a full 360° panoramic view of the sky, land, and sea below. One can also spot the Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macao Bridge and Tian Tan Buddha in the distance.

Take a look at the video:

Sharing the video, the content creator revealed that the ride is available on the Tung Chung to Ngong Ping route in Hong Kong's Lantau Island. The ride covers around 5.7 km, and it took her 25 minutes to reach via the cable car. She also shared that the ride cost her Rs 5700 per person.

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Soon after posting, the video gained massive attention on social media. "An airport view from there is the best,” one user wrote.

“I enjoyed the standard cabin more than the Crystal+ cabin,” another shared.

“Yes…we had that awesome experience in 2015… Wish it happened once again,” someone else wrote.

“I got scared…but super fun at the height,” an individual added.

"Yeah, we were there. It was fun, and the Big Buddha village was like, "Wow," someone recalled.

What do you think about this rudeness? Would you want to try it? Let us know.