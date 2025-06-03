"Panda-Mania": Twin Cubs Steal The Spotlight, Spark Craze In Hong Kong

Move over dim sum and skyline selfies-Hong Kong's hottest new attraction is furry, adorable, and already a national treasure. The city is riding a wave of "panda-mania" with the grand public debut of its first-ever giant panda twins, making headlines and capturing hearts around the world. As tourism rebounds post-pandemic, the debut of these cubs is powering a high-profile government-backed campaign dubbed "Pandastic Hong Kong," a bold, city-wide strategy to revive and reimagine Hong Kong's global tourism appeal.

The panda twins, born last August to resident panda Ying Ying, made their first public appearance on Sunday, 16 February at Ocean Park, marking a major milestone for conservation, tourism, and public excitement. The cubs' mother, Ying Ying, made history herself as the oldest first-time panda mother at nearly 19 years old, further fueling international attention.

While the pandas were temporarily known as "Elder Sister" and "Younger Brother," a public naming contest was held, with the final names revealed in the first half of the year. The cubs are doing more than winning hearts-they're reviving an entire economy.

Since the announcement of their debut, Ocean Park bookings have soared by 20%, with international visitors accounting for a staggering 75% of new reservations, according to Trip.com. With interest booming, Ocean Park now has premium panda-viewing sessions and tailor-made visitor experiences, transforming the park into a focal point of Hong Kong's travel resurgence.

Ms Kamiya Jani, Editor-in-Chief of India's leading food and travel platform Curly Tales, managed to get a glimpse of Hong Kong's "panda-mania" when she visited Ocean Park with her daughter Ziana in March. The duo caught the adorable twin cubs, swinging on trees, munching bamboo, and nonchalantly going about their day. Unable to "bear" the cuteness overload at the park, the mother-daughter duo sportingly posed for selfies with AI pandas and took home panda souvenirs.

"It was absolutely magical to see pandas up close and personal - a whole family swinging, munching, and having the time of their lives. While daddy panda chilled in his own bachelor pad, the rest were a riot of cuteness! Watching them with Ziana made it even more special - her eyes lit up brighter than ever. A day we'll always remember," shares Ms Kamiya.

But the pandas aren't just staying in the park, they're taking over the city.

From panda-themed trains and metro stations to 3D-printed panda mailboxes, Hong Kong has launched an all-encompassing panda campaign. In collaboration with Hong Kong Post, 49 panda-themed mailboxes will roll out across districts, starting with Causeway Bay and the Southern District. Each 3D-printed design features landmarks and cultural motifs, encouraging visitors to explore the city through a panda-inspired lens.

A whimsical sculpture exhibition featuring 2,500 pandas has also been popping up around the city, while panda mascots are showing up at high-traffic zones including Hong Kong International Airport, Star Ferry Pier, and MTR stations, ensuring no visitor escapes the cuddly craze.

And there's more to come.

In the lead-up to the 2025 Sun Life Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races, the panda twins and their family will don traditional Tuen Ng costumes and make surprise appearances at the Avenue of Stars, offering a culturally rich, photogenic treat from 31 May to 8 June.

The year's biggest celebration is slated for August, when the twins celebrate their first birthday as part of the city's "Summer Viva" campaign. Expect exclusive Ocean Park events, global livestreams, birthday merchandise, and even a VIP "Panda Chauffeur" service. Tailor-made bundles-featuring hotels, park tickets, and F&B-will be on offer to enhance the tourist experience.

To keep panda fans engaged globally, the DiscoverHongKong.com portal has launched a dedicated "Panda Extravaganza" section with curated itineraries, allowing visitors to plan their very own "panda pilgrimage." With six giant pandas, one of the largest populations outside mainland China, Hong Kong is positioning itself not just as a travel destination, but as a "panda capital" in its own right. As the world's eyes turn to these charming ambassadors, Hong Kong is proving that a little black-and-white magic can go a long way in driving tourism, boosting local pride, and making headlines across continents.

It's official: Hong Kong is having a Pandastic year.

About Curly Tales Curly Tales is India's leading food, travel and lifestyle platform founded by Kamiya Jani in 2016 after her decade-long experience as a finance, sports and lifestyle journalist and TV anchor. Curly Tales is a platform that offers content to inspire and inform viewers with a focus on celebrating food, travel and unique experiences across India and the globe.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)