Delhi Government Extends Paper-Based Pink Ticket System For Women

The Delhi government has extended the existing paper-based Pink Ticket system until September 17. This will ensure a smooth transition to the new Pink Saheli Smart Card system and uninterrupted travel for women commuters during the upcoming festive season. Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said the extension would allow women to continue availing themselves of the free travel facility on the Delhi Transport Services (DTC) buses. The new arrangement will be fully implemented after September 17.

Initially, the transport department decided to make the Pink Saheli Smart Card mandatory from August 31. However, this deadline has now been extended until September 17.

The paper-based Pink Ticket system will gradually be replaced by the Pink Saheli Smart Card, which will enable women to avail themselves of free bus travel.

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Singh, the transport minister, told Hindustan Times that the Pink Tickets will continue to be issued until the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ensuring that women continue to receive the facility of free travel in buses without any inconvenience. “After September 17, the Pink Saheli Smart Card arrangement will be implemented.”

The extension covers festivals such as Janmashtami, Teej and Ganesh Chaturthi, when demand for public transport typically rises as women and families travel for religious, cultural and social purposes.

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The minister said the response to the Pink Saheli Smart Card initiative had been encouraging, with nearly 1.9 million women having already applied or registered for the card.

It is worth noting that the September 17 deadline applies only to the paper-ticket arrangement and not to card registration. Women who do not yet have access to a Pink Saheli Smart Card can continue to register and have their cards issued even after September 17 through designated facilities and DTC bus depots.