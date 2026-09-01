Man Helps Confused Elderly Woman With Directions At Delhi Airport, Wins Praise Online: 'It Costs Nothing'

Navigating airports can be a daunting experience for senior citizens as the confusing layouts and fast-paced crowds can make them anxious. An elderly woman at Delhi Airport was similarly left feeling helpless when content creator Aatmaj Kapoor came to her rescue. In an Instagram video titled 'Lost passenger at Delhi Airport,' Kapoor said he noticed the woman struggling to find her boarding gate. After a quick check to confirm her flight details, Kapoor stepped in to guide her, earning widespread praise across social media for his heartwarming gesture.

In the now-viral clip, Kapoor went to the woman and explained in a simple manner where she was supposed to board her flight, having looked it up on FlightRadar.

"I overheard her trying to seek help from a few other passengers, but since she didn't have her boarding pass, no one could clarify if she was sitting at the right gate or not," Kapoor captioned the accompanying video.

As per Kapoor, the only thing she knew was that her flight was scheduled for 7:10 AM and heading to Kolkata. Subsequently, Kapoor checked the departure board and Flight Radar before confirming that the flight was scheduled to depart from gate no. 55, which means she was in the right place.

"Turns out she was travelling with someone who had told her to wait here (they probably had her boarding pass), but since multiple flights were boarding around her, she wasn't sure which one was hers and if she was at the right gate," said Kapoor.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'Small Gestures Go A Long Way'

As the video gained traction, social media users praised Kapoor for coming to the woman's rescue and helping her avoid feeling anxious.

"Small gestures go a long way," said one user while another added: "Most people won't understand the anxiety some people can get from travelling by flight. People like you give me hope that the world isn't so bad."

A third commented: "It costs nothing to help the first-time or elderly travellers at the airport. Requesting everyone to be kind to them, understand their anxious joy of flying and help them whenever they need assistance."

A fourth said: "Thank you for doing this. My maa travelled alone to the US to come visit me a couple of months ago, and beautiful humans helped her with a lot of processes."