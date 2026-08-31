Preity Zinta's Getaway To Paris Is Your Cue To Plan A Girls Trip

Nothing beats the joy of travelling with your girlfriends. If you have a girl gang that understands you like no one else, supports you and loves you unconditionally, a trip together can be one of the best ways to make memories. And while there are countless destinations to choose from, Paris is always a good idea. Often called the City of Love and the City of Lights, the French capital is all about art, culture, romance and all things beautiful. For some much-needed inspiration, do take a look at Preity Zinta's latest post.

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The video featured Preity making the most of her time in the French capital with her girlfriends. From visiting cafés and coffee shops to trying different baked treats such as cakes and pastries, the actress seemed to be soaking up every bit of the Parisian experience. We also caught glimpses of her enjoying time with her girl gang while exploring the city, including what appeared to be the iconic Stravinsky Fountain, in the backdrop.

For the caption, she mentioned, “Girlfriends are such a blessing. Thank you for the best time Lami. Love u loads & thank you Shailza for making this trip so special. Ting.”

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If you are also thinking of a similar experience, here are five reasons you should visit Paris.

A Feast For Art Lovers

It's a paradise for art lovers, home to world-renowned museums such as the Louvre and Musée d'Orsay. Here, you can immerse yourself in magnificent masterpieces by celebrated artists like Leonardo da Vinci, Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet.

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Food

Food lovers are in for a treat here. France's deep-rooted food culture makes every meal an experience. From delicate pastries and artisanal breads to exquisite French cuisine, the city promises some authentic flavours.

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Eiffel Tower

Can we ever leave this out when talking about Paris? The Eiffel Tower offers breathtaking panoramic views of the city, especially as the sun begins to set. A global symbol of romance and engineering, it is so much more than just a monument.

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Parks And Gardens

We have to give Paris' beautiful parks and gardens the credit they deserve. Their lush greenery and serene surroundings are truly soul-soothing. These charming green spaces are also perfect for spending quality time with your loved ones, making memories.

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Shopping

And of course, no girls' trip is complete without a little shopping. Paris offers plenty of options for shopaholics, from luxury boutiques and designer labels to charming local stores and unique finds.

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The city offers plenty of reasons to add it to your travel bucket list.