Can You Explore Thailand For Rs 60,000? Creator Shares Detailed Cost Breakdown

Thailand has long been a favourite among Indian travellers, drawing tourists throughout the year with its clear blue waters, lush green mountains and centuries-old temples.

From the Phi Phi Islands and Chiang Mai to the picturesque Phang Nga Bay, the Southeast Asian country offers plenty of reasons to take a break from the usual routine and explore somewhere new. But are you also under the impression that a Thailand trip would cost you a lot? If you've been saving up for that long-awaited getaway, here's some good news: you might not need as much as you think.

Content creator Naikita Bali has shared her first-hand experience of backpacking around Thailand in Rs 60,000. She posted a detailed breakdown of how she managed to stick to the budget.

Also Read: India Announces Free 30-Day Tourist Visas For Thai Nationals Till 2027

In a video shared on social media, Naikita gave viewers a glimpse into her Thailand travel diaries. She revealed that her round-trip flights from Delhi to Bangkok cost Rs 25,000.

For accommodation, she booked an Airbnb well in advance, with prices starting at Rs 2,000 per night. “And they were too aesthetic,” she said.

Naikita made sure her accommodation had a fully functional kitchen, allowing her to prepare her own meals and cut down on food expenses. “Apart from this, at some places, I booked hostels starting at Rs 300 to 400 per night, again with a functional kitchen so that I can cook. See, this is how you can keep your health also maintained,” she explained.

Also Read: Kerala To Launch Budget Tours To Lakshadweep, Hyderabad From September 22

During the trip, the creator covered three places, namely Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Hua Hin. For getting around, she mainly relied on buses and trains, while occasionally using the metro and Grab. “You can't even imagine how cheap and easy a travel arrangement this is,” she expressed.

When it came to food, Naikita mostly stuck to local options, including Pad Thai, Khao Soi and Tom Yum. “Because I didn't have the courage to buy expensive Indian food and eat there,” she joked.

For vegetarian travellers, Naikita also suggested making use of 7-Eleven stores, which she said could be particularly useful. She also pointed out that Thailand allowed visa-free travel for up to 30 days for Indian travellers.

Many users commented on the post.

Someone asked, “What dates did you go?? asking for the new visa rule update.”

Another user wrote, “Within 60k never possible”

“Can you clarify about free visa if want to stay for more than 30 days then what to do?” another comment read.

A user also suggested, “You should start group trips with some profits!”

A comment read, “There public transportation is top notch”

“What did u even do with rest of the money apart from 25k flights? Staying in budget hostels, cooking yourself.. what's leisure about it? Did u do any activities?” a user asked.

If Thailand has always been on your travel list but the budget was holding you back, perhaps this is your sign to start planning that trip.