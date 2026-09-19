Azerbaijan Rolls Out Visa-On-Arrival Scheme For 2026 Formula 1 Race Visitors

Azerbaijan is making it easier for Formula 1 fans to travel to Baku this year. Under an order signed by President Ilham Aliyev, foreign visitors attending the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix can get a visa at Azerbaijan's international airports, provided they carry the required F1-related document. The facility is available from August 25 to September 30, 2026.

For travellers planning a Baku trip around the race, this means they do not necessarily have to complete the regular visa process before flying, as long as they meet the conditions set out in the new order.

F1 Fans Can Get Azerbaijan Visa At Airport

The facility is available to foreigners and stateless persons arriving in Azerbaijan in connection with the 2026 Formula 1 race in Baku. To qualify, travellers must present an F1 race ticket, including an electronic ticket, or a document confirming the purchase of a ticket.

People working at or accredited for the event can also use their relevant accreditation card or other document issued under the rules of Formula One Management Limited and the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). An accreditation card from the Baku City Circuit Operations Company is also accepted.

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The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Photo: Formula 1

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held at the Baku City Circuit from September 24 to 26. The weekend begins with Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2 on Thursday, September 24. Friday has Free Practice 3 and qualifying, followed by the main race on Saturday, September 26. The Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 3 pm local time.

Formula 1 has been racing through Baku's streets since 2016, when the city hosted the European Grand Prix. The event became the Azerbaijan Grand Prix the following year. The race takes place on the 6.003-km Baku City Circuit, which has 20 corners. It runs past the city's historic old town and along the Caspian Sea waterfront. This mix of slow corners, heavy braking zones and high-speed sections has made Baku known for unpredictable races.

So, if you are flying to Baku for the Grand Prix, don't forget to carry your F1 ticket or proof of purchase, arrive during the August 25 to September 30 window, and make sure you meet Azerbaijan's other entry requirements.