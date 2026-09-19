Flying To Azerbaijan For The Grand Prix 2026? Don't Miss These Places, Foods And Stays

Azerbaijan is making it easier for international Formula 1 fans to plan a trip to Baku this year. Foreign visitors travelling for the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix can get a visa on arrival at international airports between August 25 and September 30, provided they have an F1 ticket, proof of ticket purchase or the required accreditation.

The race weekend runs from September 24 to 26, with the main race scheduled for September 26. If you're already flying to Baku for the Grand Prix, it may be worth adding a few days to the trip. There is quite a bit to see outside the circuit.

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Azerbaijan Travel Guide: Where To Go, Eat And Stay

1. Baku

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Start with the capital itself. The Baku City Circuit passes through the city, including the area around the Old City and the Caspian waterfront, so you will already be in the middle of things during the race weekend.

Icherisheher, the walled Old City, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to the Maiden Tower and Palace of the Shirvanshahs. The Heydar Aliyev Centre, Baku Boulevard and the Flame Towers can be added depending on how much time you have.

2. Gobustan

For a day outside Baku, Gobustan is one of the easier options. It is around 60 km from the capital and has more than 6,000 ancient petroglyphs, some dating back thousands of years. Mud volcanoes in the surrounding area can also be included in the trip.

3. Sheki

If you have a few more days, head towards Sheki in northwestern Azerbaijan. Its historic centre and Khan's Palace are UNESCO-listed, while the town is also known for its Silk Road history, craft shops and local sweets.

4. Gabala

Gabala is the option to pick if you want some time away from cities and monuments. The region is surrounded by the Greater Caucasus and has forests, waterfalls and Nohur Lake, along with outdoor activities.

What To Eat In Azerbaijan

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Do not leave without trying some local food. In Baku, look for Azerbaijani dishes such as qutab, thin stuffed flatbreads, along with plov, kebabs and dolma. The Old City has local cafes and restaurants, while Nizami Street is another area with plenty of dining options. For something more traditional, Azerbaijan's official tourism site lists restaurants serving local cuisine in Baku. If you make it to Sheki, try Sheki halva, a local speciality. The city also has sweet shops and food experiences centred around its traditional halva.

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Where To Stay In Baku

For an F1-focused trip, staying in central Baku makes sense, especially around the Old City and Baku Boulevard, so you are close to sightseeing, restaurants and the circuit area. The official Azerbaijan tourism guide for F1 visitors lists hotels including Hilton Baku, JW Marriott Absheron Baku, Radisson Hotel Baku and Dinamo Hotel Baku.

If you are staying beyond the race weekend, though, don't spend the entire trip in Baku. A few extra days can take you from the streets of the capital to ancient rock art, Silk Road-era architecture and the Caucasus mountains.