Telangana Woman, 60, Tied To Tree, Assaulted Over Black Magic Suspicion

A shocking incident of alleged superstition-driven violence has been reported from a village in Telangana's Rangareddy district, where a 60-year-old woman identified as Pallati Venkatamma was allegedly dragged out of her house, tied to a tree and assaulted over suspicions of practising black magic.

According to police and reports, the incident took place on September 23 when a group of villagers allegedly entered Venkatamma's house and accused her of practising black magic. She was taken outside and tied to a neem tree near a place of worship, where she was allegedly assaulted with hands and sticks.

Police said Venkatamma suffered serious injuries, including injuries to her left arm and leg.

Her husband, Pallati Pochaiah, and son, Pallati Mahesh, were also allegedly attacked when they tried to intervene. The attackers are also accused of damaging the rear windshield of Mahesh's car.

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged with Manchal Police, and a case was registered against 14 villagers under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Ibrahimpatnam ACP KVM Raju said the woman was tied to a neem tree during the assault.

''One suspect was detained for questioning, while efforts are underway to locate the remaining accused. A total of 14 people have been booked in connection with the incident," ACP said.

Police said the alleged attack was driven by suspicions and rumours that Venkatamma was practising black magic.

Police have warned that no individual or group can take the law into their own hands and that violence based on superstition or unsubstantiated allegations will invite legal action.

The investigation is continuing, with police working to identify and question all those allegedly involved in the assault.