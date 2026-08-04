Tribal Youth Allege Assault by Forest Officer, Triggers Protest In Telangana Village

Tension prevailed at a village in Telangana's Mancherial district after tribal families and community members staged a road blockade demanding action against a Forest Range Officer over allegations of assaulting five tribal youths.

It is alleged that the youths went to a stream in the Indhanpally forest area with fishing nets and Indhanpally Forest Range Officer Godari Lakshminarayana abused the youths, beat them with a baton and detained them. Tribals have alleged that the youths were humiliated during the incident.

Several videos of the incident became viral triggering a protest outside the Indhanpally Forest Department office on Monday. Tribal community members also blocked the Mancherial-Adilabad-Nirmal highway, demanding the suspension of the officer and action against those responsible.

Local Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju Patel also took cognisance and spoke to senior Forest Department officials and sought action within 24 hours. Following an assurance from the department that the allegations would be examined and appropriate action taken, the protesters called off their agitation late in the night.

The Forest Department's promised inquiry is expected to determine the facts behind the allegations and whether disciplinary action is required against the forest officer.