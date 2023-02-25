22-Year-Old Medical Student Dies By Suicide In Telangana Hostel: Cops

A final year MBBS student of Nizamabad Government Medical College died by suicide inside his hostel room, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the student was identified as Dasari Harsha (22).

The incident came to light on Saturday morning, the police said.

The body of the student has been sent to District General Hospital for postmortem examination.

The exact reason behind Dasari Harsha of taking the extreme step is not clear.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Harsha spent time with his fellow students on Friday night. However, after dinner, he died by suicide in his room.

The town police reached the spot and started an investigation, the police said.

According to police, Harsha's hometown is Chintaguda village of Jinnaram mandal of Manchiryala district and his father Srinivas is in the Gulf countries for employment while his mother is a housewife.

The Nizamabad Government Medical College, Principal K Indhra said, "He was a brilliant student. The reason behind the incident not know."

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)