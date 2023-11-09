Telangana Chief Minister KCR Files Nomination For November 30 Elections

The Telangana Assembly Elections are slated for November 30.

Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday filed his nomination papers for both Gajwel and Kamareddy Assembly constituencies.

This is the third time he is contesting from Gajwel -he won the 2014 and 2018 elections from this constituency. This is, however the first time he is contesting from Kamareddy.

Rao will be contesting against Eatala Rajender in Gajwel, while Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy will be in fray at Kamareddy.

Ahead of filing his nomination papers, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao performed pooja at his Pragathi Bhavan residence here in Hyderabad.

After filing the nominations, KTR will participate in road shows in the Armor and Kodangal constituencies.

Rao, who has been spearheading the party's campaign, yesterday took a dig at Congress and said that the grand old party had already ruled the state for 50 years and has done great injustice to Telangana.

"Earlier, there was no fresh water, no drinking water, industries shut down without electricity, farmers suicide and others. After the formation of Telangana, we are resolving the issues one by one. We have resolved the issues of water and electricity," he said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao will also file papers in the Sircilla constituency at the Sircilla Revenue Divisional Office.

Telangana will go to assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, BRS and the Congress.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

