KCR's Party Slams Congress Attempt To "Erase" Secunderabad's Name, Identity

Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has attacked Congress for trying to "erase" Secunderabad's name and identity under civic restructuring, calling it cultural vandalism.

The BRS opposed the proposed reorganisation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and condemned the attempt to erase the age-old identity of Secunderabad.

Party MLC Sravan Dasoju described the move as an affront to the city's history and the self-respect of its citizens, labelling it a "cultural assassination" disguised as administrative reform.

"Secunderabad is not merely a postal code or a bureaucratic block on a map. Founded in 1806, it has evolved into a vibrant city with a distinct culture, standing as a proud twin to Hyderabad for over two centuries," he said.

"Attempting to wipe out such a historic city under the guise of 'reorganisation' is nothing short of cultural vandalism. This isn't an administrative reform; it is the murder of history," he said.

He questioned the unilateral nature of the proposal and stated that winning an election does not grant a licence to dismantle Secunderabad's civic identity.

Dasoju condemned the plan to establish a "separate MCH" under the Malkajgiri name by forcibly absorbing historic Secunderabad boundaries.

He also alleged that major decisions are being made without public consultation or stakeholder engagement.

He called it a "forcible merging" of boundaries to erase the unique civic pride and historical lineage of the residents and termed the move a "dictatorial display of power" rather than democratic governance.

Dasoju demanded that the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led government immediately halt these "dangerous efforts".

The BRS also announced that the party will spearhead a massive movement to protect the existence and sanctity of Secunderabad.