Revanth Reddy Threatens To "Cut Tongues" Of Critics In Assembly

The ongoing winter session of the Telangana Assembly descended into unprecedented acrimony on Saturday as a debate on irrigation projects turned into a fierce verbal battle.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched a blistering attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, leading to allegations of "unparliamentary" conduct and a total breakdown in treasury-opposition relations.

The confrontation began during a high-stakes discussion on the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) and Krishna River water allocations. Seeking to corner the BRS on its irrigation record, Reddy challenged the sincerity of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and accused the previous administration of "failing Telangana" on water rights.

The debate took a dark turn when the Chief Minister employed highly aggressive rhetoric. Reddy reportedly issued chilling warnings, stating that critics would be "skinned" and have their "tongues cut."

Reddy even drew parallels to the terrorist Ajmal Kasab, suggesting that public execution would be a fitting consequence for those who "betrayed" the state's water interests.

The use of a particular abusive word raised the hackles of the BRS.

The opposition BRS immediately hit back, condemning the Chief Minister's language as "vulgar, foul, and highly unparliamentary".

Senior leader and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao accused the Chief Minister of using derogatory slurs and exhibiting "criminal intent" on the floor of the House.

"The Chief Minister is spreading lies on irrigation details to hide his own failures," Harish Rao said, demanding an unconditional apology. "He has no right to judge the leaders who achieved Telangana statehood."

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao echoed these sentiments, labelling the remarks as "uncivilised and irresponsible".

KTR alleged that the CM was using abusive language as a diversionary tactic to avoid answering critical questions regarding governance and unfulfilled poll promises.

The BRS has accused Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar of bias, claiming that he had failed to check the Chief Minister's "flood of verbal abuse" while suppressing opposition voices. In protest, the BRS had already initiated a boycott of the Assembly sessions, citing a lack of democratic space to raise public issues.

Political analysts have noted that the level of discourse in the Telangana assembly has hit an "unprecedented low." While Revanth Reddy maintains his aggressive stance as a defence of Telangana's resources, the opposition maintains that such rhetoric undermines the dignity of the legislative house.

As the winter session continues, the stalemate remains, with the BRS refusing to return to the floor without a formal apology and the ruling Congress party showing no signs of tempering its offensive.