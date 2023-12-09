Telangana BJP MLA Won't Take Oath. Reason: AIMIM Leader Is Protem Speaker

BJP's Raja Singh had refused to be administered oath in 2018 too. (File)

Telangana BJP legislator T Raja Singh has refused to be administered his oath by AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi, who was appointed by the protem speaker of the state assembly. Mr Singh, who won from Goshamahal in last month's assembly elections, said none of the BJP lawmakers would take oath.

In a video message, he said he would never take oath "as long as he is alive" in front of AIMIM. He said he would take oath only after a full term speaker is appointed.

"Can I take oath in front of a person (Akbaruddin Owaisi) who made anti-Hindu comments in the past," he asked.

Mr Singh had refused to be administered oath in 2018 too since the Protem Speaker appointed then was also from the AIMIM.

Mr Owaisi was expected to take oath as the Protem Speaker on Saturday and then administer the oath to the elected MLAs on the same today.

Mr Singh alleged that Congress's Revanth Reddy, the new Chief Minister of Telangana, is scared of the AIMIM like his predecessor K Chandrashekar Rao, and thus allowed Mr Owaisi to be the Protem Speaker.

The seniormost MLA in the assembly is made the Protem Speaker, as per the protocol. Mr Owaisi was elected to the assembly (including the united Andhra assembly) from Chandrayangutta constituency for the sixth time.

However, Mr Singh claimed there are many senior MLAs who could have been made the Protem Speaker, but the new Chief Minister was trying to appease the minorities and AIMIM leaders.