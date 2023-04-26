'KCR More Dangerous Than Gangster Atiq Ahmed': Telangana BJP Chief

He pointed out that the KCR government was trying to frame him in question paper leakage case.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was no less dangerous than gangster Atiq Ahmed, who was killed in a recent shootout.

"KCR is more dangerous than Atiq Ahmed. He is the leader of gangsters. But there is nothing to be afraid of. We shall continue to fight with him till we achieve our goal," Bandi Sanjay said, while addressing the massive rally, Nirudyoga March (Rally of the unemployed) at Mahbubnagar.

While Atiq Ahmed had looted the people at gunpoint, KCR was looting the people and their lands taking the help of the police, he said.

Accusing the chief minister and his family of being responsible for jeopardising the careers of 30 lakh unemployed youth due to the leakage of question papers of the Telangana State Public Service Commission examinations, Mr Sanjay said the fight would go on till unemployed youth would get justice.

"We shall not rest till KCR sacks his son K T Rama Rao from the cabinet, order a judicial inquiry by a sitting high court judge and pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to the unemployed youth towards the troubles they faced due to leakage of question papers," he asserted.

Mr Sanjay said the countdown for the downfall of KCR government has begun and the BJP will win all the assembly seats in Mahabubnagar district in the next Maharashtra Assembly elections.

He pointed out that the KCR government was trying to frame him in question paper leakage case and send him to jail, only because he was fighting for the cause of the unemployed.

"Going to jail is nothing new for me. I had gone to prison nine times. The BJP workers, too, suffered lathi blows and went to jails on every issue confronting Telangana," he said.

He said the Telangana government had claimed to have given 21 notifications for various job recruitments but not one of them was successfully completed. "What is the use of having this government which cannot complete the recruitment of jobs in one department?" he asked.

The BJP president also defended the announcement of Union home minister Amit Shah that the BJP, if voted to power in Telangana, would do away with the reservations to Muslims in education and employment.

"We shall not allow four per cent reservations being extended to Muslims. How can we allow religion-based reservations? Soon after the BJP is voted to power in the state, it will tear the copy of the Muslim reservations into pieces and dump them into dustbin," Mr Sanjay said, while addressing the massive rally, Nirudyoga March (Rally of the unemployed) at Mahbubnagar.

Alleging that Hindus were being subject to humiliation in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government in Telangana, Mr Sanjay said such discrimination was glaringly evident in the construction of state secretariat.

"While only 2.5 guntas of land was allotted for Nalla Pochamma temple in the Secretariat premises, five guntas were earmarked for the construction of a mosque. Is it not a discrimination against the Hindus who constitute 80 per cent of population?" he asked.

The BJP president said if his party was voted to power in the next elections, it would settle the accounts straight.

"We shall make appropriate changes in the Secretariat in tune with the Telangana culture and traditions. We shall convert Nalla Pochamma temple into a golden temple and show the power of the deity," he said.

